Amazon Tecno Spark 9T Quiz: Answers, Prize And More

Tecno smartphones are among the affordable offerings that are available for those who want to upgrade their smartphone without spending a lot on the purchase. One of the latest offerings from the brand is the Tecno Spark 9T and it is expected to be launched soon in the country Now, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a new quiz contest that lets fortunate winners get Rs. 500 as the prize.

The Amazon Tecno Spark 9T quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. It is a 30-day quiz contest that started on July 24 and will be hosted until August 25. The online retailer will let winners get Rs. 500 worth Amazon Pay Balance as the prize. Notably, the winners are chosen by Amazon on a random basis and they will receive the prize within September 10. There are no other prizes for the participants of this quiz contest.

Amazon Tecno Spark 9T Quiz Answers

As usual, the Amazon Tecno Spark 9T quiz contest will ask users a set of five questions related to the Tecno smartphone. Participants have to answer each of these questions correctly in just five seconds to be able to increase their chances of entering the lucky draw. Of these participants, the lucky winners will be chosen on a random basis. However, the participants have to use the hashtag #TecnoSpark9TQuiz to tweet to increase their winning chances.

Having said that it is essential to provide correct answers to all questions, here we have listed the questions and answers to help participants. Do check out the same if you are interested in trying your luck.

Question 1: What is the display on Spark 9T?

Answer: 6.6″ FHD+ Dot-Notch Display

Questiion 2: Spark 9T has a Mediatek Helio G35 processor for power-packed performance:

Answer: True

Question 3: What is the Spark 9T's RAM?

Answer: Up to 7GB

Question 4: What is the primary camera setup on Spark 9T?

Answer: 50MP

Question 5: Biometric authentication in Spark 9T is:

Answer: Side fingerprint sensor

That's it! These are the answers to the questions asked in the quiz.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz?

To participate in the Amazon Tecno Spark 9T Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon Amazon Tecno Spark 9T quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter as mentioned above.

In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.

