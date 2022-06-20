Tecno Spark 9T With Dual Camera, Helio G37 Chipset Launched: India Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tecno has been gradually expanding its product offering in India. The brand has several phones lined up for release, especially in the affordable and budget segment. One such new smartphone is the Tecno Spark 9T, which comes with a Helio chipset, dual cameras, and more. Here's all you need to know about the new Tecno Spark 9T.

Tecno Spark 9T Features

Presently, the Tecno Spark 9T has debuted in the Nigerian market. The new Tecno phone continues with the Spark 9 series, which recently announced the Tecno Spark 9 Pro phone. The new Tecno Spark 9T draws power from the MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Tecno has also included a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 9T packs a 5,000 mAh battery with basic 10W charging support. At the rear, the new Tecno Spark phone packs a dual-camera setup with an LED flash, housed in a rectangular module.

Up front, the new Tecno Spark 9T flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display offers an FHD+ resolution with a waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the Tecno Spark 9T includes an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

At the rear, there's a dual-camera setup with an LED flash. The Tecno Spark 9T comes with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the new Tecno smartphones ship with the usual connectivity options of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio port, and so on.

Tecno Spark 9T Price In India

Additionally, the Tecno Spark 9T runs Android 12 OS with HiOS 8.6 custom OS on top. Presently, the Tecno smartphone is available only in Nigeria. The Tecno Spark 9T is available in two models of 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, costing NGN 78,300 (around Rs. 14,670) and NGN 88,000 (roughly Rs. 16,500).

Presently, the Indian market has only the Tecno Spark 8 series, which includes the Spark 8, Spark 8 Pro, Spark 8T, and Spark 8C. Tecno could launch the new Spark 9 series in India soon, and we can expect the Tecno Spark 9T to also launch alongside.

Best Mobiles in India