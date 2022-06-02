Just In
Tecno Spark 9 Pro Announced With 48MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery
After a slew of teasers, the Tecno Spark 9 Pro smartphone has been announced globally. The smartphone is the sequel to the yesteryear model - Tecno Spark 8 Pro. The device comes with notable improvements, including a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and more.
Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price And Availability
The Tecno Spark 9 Pro has been launched in four color options, including Quantum Black, Holy White, Burano Blue, and Hacker Storm. It has been announced globally and the first market to get the device is Africa. We can expect the smartphone to launch in India sometime soon. Also, the company is teasing the Spark 9T variant as well. Its pricing will be announced when it is launched in the market.
Tecno Spark 9 Pro Specifications
Talking about the specifications, the Tecno Spark 9 Pro makes use of a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot Notch display. The screen comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the Tecno smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor based on the 12nm process.
The processor uses dual 2GHz Cortex A75 and hexa 2GHz Cortex A55 cores. Also, it is teamed up with Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has expandable storage support with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage space.
Tecno Spark 9 Pro runs Android 12 topped with HiOS 8.6 out-of-the-box. The imaging aspects of the smartphone include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary AI lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera sensors are accompanied by dual LED flash. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor within the notch and it comes with dual LED flash.
The other aspects of the Tecno Spark 9 Pro include a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, a slew of standard connectivity aspects, including Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS and dual-SIM support. There is a USB Type-C port for charging. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone along with 18W fast charging support.
