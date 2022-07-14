Android 13 Beta 4 Available For Pixel Devices: Features, Release Timeline And More

Google has announced that the final beta version of Android is here, making us believe that the Android 13 release is around the corner. Though no new features were highlighted this time, the build is special and the Android 13 Beta 4 is the release built for Google Pixel smartphones and Android Emulator. Primarily, the device packs bug fixes and there is no word regarding improvements.

Android 13 Release Timeline

Google usually reveals a platform stability milestone for Android updates, so that developers can know when it plans to deliver the final SDK APIs along with app-facing system behavior and internal APIs. It was the Android 13 Beta 3 that took us to platform stability, hinting that the stable public release of this iteration could happen soon.

Android 13 Beta 4 Features

When it comes to the Android 13 Beta 4 highlights, the company notes that this build offers developers all that they need to complete the testing. Primarily, it is meant to fix bugs and bring in software polishing. There is no word regarding the stability improvements but users might experience some of these. It is unlikely to witness any change with the Android 13 Beta 4.

Some of the notable aspects include the runtime permission for notifications, clipboard preview and JobScheduler prefetch. Notably, the latest iteration of Android brings a new runtime permission to send notifications from an app. It also makes sure that the app hides sensitive data in the new clipboard preview of Android 13 such as credit card information and passwords. Lastly, the JobScheduler tries to anticipate the next time an app will be launched and run any prefetch jobs in advance.

List Of Eligible Devices

If you have enrolled in Google's public beta program on your Pixel smartphone, then you should receive this new build as an OTA update in the following hours or the next few days. The Android 13 Beta 4 is available for Pixel smartphones, including Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Select smartphones from other brands are eligible to get the Android 13 Beta 3 iteration. Over time, other brands will also be able to roll out the Android 13 Beta 4 version.

