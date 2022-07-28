Apple Faces Supply Delays For iPhone 14 Rear Camera Lens; Will It Affect Launch And Shipping?

Apple iPhone 14 series is the talk of the town just as its launch approaches in September. Ahead of the launch, the iPhone 14 series might be facing some supply issues related to the camera lenses. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has updated us on the current supply delays related to the iPhone 14 devices.

iPhone 14 Camera Supply Shortage

Apple has faced supply chain issues, especially during the pandemic and the consequent global lockdown. This time, Apple has diversified its suppliers for the iPhone 14 series to avoid launch delays when it comes to mass production.

But now, Apple supplier - Genius, is facing quality issues related to the iPhone 14 rear cameras. Analyst Kuo took to Twitter to update the current situation. Apparently, Genius' iPhone 14 rear lenses suffered from coating-crack quality issues.

So now, Apple has shifted about 10 million camera lens orders to Largan. Luckily, this Taiwanese company is capable of filling the supply gap, and Apple might not face any launch delays. In a further update, Kuo also said that Genuis should be able to address the coating-crack issue within two months.

Largan will likely get an even bulky order from Apple if the iPhone 14 rear camera lens isn't resolved by Genius. This isn't the first time that iPhone 14 series has faced supply issues. Previously, Kuo also reported supply delays for the iPhone 14 display and RAM, which experienced quality issues.

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: What To Expect?

The iPhone 14 launch event is tipped for September, and Apple is said to launch four models. These include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to be high-end models with all the latest upgrades whereas the iPhone 14 and Max models will retain a few features as their predecessor, the iPhone 13 series.

It's been confirmed that Apple will skip the Mini variant henceforth. So far, these are the major delays and supply chain issues that Apple is facing. But as long as it doesn't affect mass production, Apple iPhone 14 launch and sale will go according to plan. More updates are expected in the coming days.

