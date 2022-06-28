Apple iPhone 14 Max Could Easily Become The Best Selling iPhone Of 2022/23 News oi-Vivek

Enthusiasts wanted a small iPhone, Apple made it. However, the mass market didn't pursue the model, and the company is now said to shift its focus on making large-screen iPhones rather than mini devices. It is now said that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Plus along with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

There are also reports that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will be powered by the A15 Bionic, the same processor that powers the iPhone 13 series of smartphones along with the recently launched iPhone SE 2022. Due to this very own reason, the iPhone 14 is expected to cost similar to the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14 Max with a large screen will be priced less than the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14 Max Could Be The Best Selling iPhone Of The Year

As more and more users are now consuming a lot of digital content on smartphones, the device for large screen devices has increased tremendously in the last few years. Hence, the iPhone 14 Max could easily become the best-selling smartphone in Q4 2022, and Q1, Q2 2023.

It is said that the iPhone 14 Max will come with a 6.7-inch OLED screen, and the device is also expected to house one of the largest batteries that we have ever seen on an iPhone. The iPhone 14 Max will not only offer an enhanced content consumption experience, but it will also deliver great battery life.

Apple iPhone 14 Max Launch

The Apple iPhone 14 Max is expected to launch in India and across the world by the end of October 2022. The iPhone 14 Max will come along with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Just like the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to be available in multiple color variants.

When it comes to pricing, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to be priced around Rs. 70,000, and the base model of the iPhone 14 Max will offer at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

