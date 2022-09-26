Apple Festival Sale Begins in India; How to Get up to Rs. 7,000 Discount

Apple's festival season sale is now live on its official website -- the Apple India store. During this sale, buyers can get up to Rs. 7,000 discount on a slew of products, including the latest iPhone 14 series. The discount offer is applicable on Apple products such as iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more.

However, the discount is applicable only to select customers as Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank and American Express to provide instant cashback. During this sale, customers will get an instant discount of up to Rs. 7,000 on using credit cards of these specific banks on orders above Rs. 41,900 during the sale.

Apple Festive Season Sale Discounts

The Apple festive season sale, which went live today (September 26) coincides with the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. During this sale on the official Apple sale, one can get the iPhone 14 series priced starting from Rs. 79,900 for Rs. 72,900 onwards on applying the HDFC or American Express credit card discount. This is the cheapest price one can pay for the iPhone 14 models right now.

Besides this, the iPhone 13 is also available under this offer and it will be priced starting from Rs. 62,900 on applying the bank discount. The MacBooks, AirPods, AirTags, and iPads can also be purchased at lower pricing during the ongoing Apple Festival sale. This will be a limited period sale and the offers will be applicable only until the stocks last.

Other Discounts on Apple Products

If you want to purchase Apple products at much lower pricing, then you can choose to buy them from Amazon or Flipkart. These online retailers are offering enticing deals on Apple devices. Notably, the iPhone 13, Apple AirPods (2nd Gen), and the M1-powered MacBook Air are available at the lowest pricing ever since their launch during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Already, the iPhone 13 128GB variant has gone out of stock on Flipkart due to the overwhelming response.

