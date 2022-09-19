ENGLISH

    Apple M1-Powered MacBook Air Available Under Rs. 70,000 on Flipkart; Should You Buy?

    By
    |

    Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, the biggest annual sale is around the corner. While the sale will kickstart on September 23, the e-commerce portal is teasing several discounts and offers that users can avail of during this period. We have already seen massive deals one can avail on iPhones. Now, discounts on the Apple M1-powered MacBook Air have been revealed.

     
    Apple M1-Powered MacBook Air Available Under Rs. 70,000 on Flipkart

    Apple MacBook Air Discount on Flipkart

    Now, Flipkart has teased that it will sell the M1-powered MacBook Air at under Rs. 70,000, making it alluring for buyers. During the sale, the 16GB RAM variant of the M1-powered MacBook Air has been teased to be available for Rs. 6_,490, meaning its maximum price can be Rs. 69,490. Compared with the price on the official Apple site, Flipkart is offering a discount of over Rs. 50,000 to buyers who choose the 16GB variant of the laptop.

    For the uninitiated, Apple launched this MacBook Air model in two variants in India. The 8GB variant is priced at Rs. 92,000 and the 16GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,17,900 on the official Apple website. But the current price of these two variants of the M1-powered MacBook Air is Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,19,900 respectively after the recent price hike.

    On the other hand, the Apple M2-powered MacBook Air models are priced starting from Rs. 1,19,900 in India. The top-end variant of this laptop is available for Rs. 2,39,900 in the country.

    Should You Buy M1-Powered MacBook Air?

    The M1-powered MacBook Air is two years old in India but it offers good performance for its price. If you want to get the M1 experience, then the MacBook Air is a good buy for under Rs. 70,000. Notably, this laptop features a 13.3-inch Retina display with a peak brightness of 400 nits, a 720p webcam, and three microphones. It is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of video playback and supports Dolby Atmos.

    Comments
    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 15:33 [IST]
