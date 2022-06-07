MacBook Air M1 India Price Hiked By Rs. 7,000; Should You Still Consider It? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

At WWDC 2022, Apple launched the new Apple MacBook Air and the Apple MacBook Pro, powered by the M2 chip. Now, one might expect a price drop for the last-gen MacBook Air, which is powered by the M1 chip. However, Apple has increased the price of the MacBook Air M1 by Rs. 7,000 instead of reducing it. Check here the new pricing of the MacBook Air M1 in India.

Apple MacBook Air M1 New Price Details In India

The MacBook Air M1 was announced at Rs. 92,900 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, which will now cost Rs. 99,900 in India. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the MacBook Air M1 will be priced at Rs. 119,900, instead of its launch price of Rs. 117,900. The new prices are already reflected on the Apple online store.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Features

The MacBook Air M1 offers a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with a 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution, and 400nits brightness. Under the hood, the laptop has the Apple M1 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop has a 49.9‑watt‑h battery with a 30W Type-C charger which is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life. Other aspects include a stereo speaker setup powered by Dolby Atmos audio, a 720p webcam, 2 × Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Vs MacBook Air M2: Which One Should You Buy?

The latest MacBook Air with the M2 chip is said to be around 38 percent faster in performance compared to the Apple MacBook Air M1. Besides, the latest chip from Apple supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM, improved CPU, and GPU.

As far as the price is concerned, Apple launched the MacBook Air 2022 model starting at Rs. 109,900 for educational users, while it will cost Rs. 119,900 for regular users. So, paying an extra amount for the Apple MacBook Air M2 will be a good decision. The MacBook Air M2 will be available for purchase starting next month in India.

