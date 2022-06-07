Apple Silicon M2 Announced: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro With Apple M2 Announced At WWDC22 News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially launched the first chipset from the 2nd gen Apple Silicon -- Apple M2 chipset with an improved CPU, GPU, and better energy efficiency. Apple M2 has a 10-core GPU and offers 25 percent more performance when compared to the Apple M1 chipset.

Apple M2 chip now supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and it is fabbed using second-generation 5nm technology. Apple M2 processor has an eight-core CPU and a ten-core GPU. The processor offers an 18 percent faster CPU and 35 percent faster GPU with a peak memory bandwidth of 100GB/s.

Apple M2 With MacBook Air Announced

Apple has officially announced the next-generation MacBook Air powered by the new Apple M2 processor. As expected, the new MacBook Air has a notch at the top and offers a maximum brightness of 500nits. The new MacBook Air also gets a new 1080p web camera.

New MacBook Air also gets new speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The MacBook Air is available with an M2 processor with integrated storage and LPDDR5 RAM. When compared to the MacBook Air with M1, the MacBook Air M2 is said to be around 38 percent faster in performance.

As per the battery life, the MacBook Air 2022 will offer the same all-day battery life and the laptop also supports fast charging with up to 67W. The new MacBook Air 2022 can play 8K videos and it is also said to deliver over 18 hours of battery life on a single charge along with support for MagSafe charging.

MacBook Pro 2022 Announced

The 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new Apple M2 processor the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is said to be 39 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Apple M1 processor. The new MacBook Pro can offer up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The new MacBook Pro 2022 and the MacBook Air 2022 use 100 percent recycled aluminum. The new MacBook Air 2022 starts at $1199 while the new MacBook Pro 2022 starts at $1299 with a $100 discount for students. These new MacBooks will also be one of the first devices to get macOS Ventura.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 (Apple M2) Price India

The base model of the Apple MacBook Air 2022 based on the Apple M2 chip retails in India for Rs. 119,900 for regular users and Rs. 109,900 for educational users. This makes it slightly more expensive than the current MacBook Air with an Apple M1 processor.

Apple MacBook Pro 2022 (Apple M2) Price India

The MacBook Pro 2022 with Apple M2 retails for Rs. 129,900 for regular users, and the same will cost Rs. 119,900 for education users. Along with the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the company also launched a new 35W charger with a dual USB Type-C port that can charge two devices at the same time for Rs. 5,800.

