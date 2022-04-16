Apple Macs With M2 Chip Incoming In 2022/2023 News oi-Vivek

The Apple Silicon M1 was a huge hit, and it powered a plethora of Macs and iPads. A new report from Bloomberg now suggests that Apple is gearing up for the launch of Apple M2 powered devices, which include new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and Mac Pro models. Here are some of the possible specifications of the upcoming Mac computing devices.

Apple MacBook Air 2022

The upcoming MacBook Air is likely to be one of the first devices to use the new Apple M2 chip. This variant is expected to be powered by the base M2 chip with eight CPU cores and ten GPU cores.

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch) 2022

Just like the MacBook Air 2022, the new MacBook Pro (13-inch) model is expected to use the same M2 chip on the base model, while the high-end model of the same is expected to use a slightly more capable M2 chip, which is likely to offer more GPU cores and more RAM when compared to the regular M2 chip.

Apple Mac Mini 2022

Apple is also expected to launch a new Mac Mini with the M2 chip. The report suggests that the new Mac Mini might come with either the M2 or the M2 chip, and is expected to launch probably by the end of 2022 or in early 2023. The design of the upcoming Mac Mini is expected to be inspired by the current Mac Studio and might offer a better cooling solution.

Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch And 16-inch)

Apple is also said to refresh the more powerful MacBook Pro (14-inch and 16-inch) models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Again, these products are probably coming in 2023, and are likely to replace the current generation MacBook Pro. The M2 Pro/Max chip is said to offer a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU, which should make them the most powerful MacBook, period.

New iPad Pro Models

Along with all these Macs, Apple is also expected to launch new and powerful iPad Pro models, powered by the Apple Silicon M2 chip. Again, these iPad Pros are coming probably in 2023 and are also expected to offer technologies like Face ID.

