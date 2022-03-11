Apple To Launch New MacBooks With M2 Chip Later This Year; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

At the Peek Performance 2022 event, Apple has made several announcements including the iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air, and so on. However, it did not reveal any new MacBooks. Now, a report suggested that Apple might announce two new laptops later this year. Besides, Apple is also expected to announce the next-generation Apple Silicon M2 processor which will be the successor to the M1 chipset.

MacBook Air & MacBook Pro Launch Timeline Tipped

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the new MacBook Air will ship with an upgraded M1 chip. However, the latest report by 9to5Mac stated that Apple will launch the two new MacBooks with the M2 chip. As per the latest info, Apple will unveil the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro models later this year.

Although, the exact launch date is yet to be announced, the latest info confirms both devices are in advanced stages of development. Besides, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple will announce the new MacBooks at WWDC in June.

MacBook Air & MacBook Pro: What To Expect?

Rumors of the upcoming MacBook Air has been buzzing the internet since last year. The upcoming MacBook is said to come with flat-edged design similar to the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. There will also be two USB-C ports. Under the hood, it will use the M2 chip, which is expected to be more powerful and faster than the M1. The MacBook Air with codenamed J413 is tipped to come in a single variant with the M2 chip.

Besides, the same report suggests the 13-inch MacBook Pro will also get a new model with the M2 chip. It is said to be based on the current 13-inch MacBook Pro under codename J493. So, there is a chance the upcoming MacBook Pro will also have same design as the current model.

And it is said to carry an affordable price tag. The report further states that Apple might drop the "Pro" name which means the upcoming laptop will be dubbed as the MacBook. However, Apple is yet to confirm the same. So, we'll suggest you to take it with a pinch of salt.

