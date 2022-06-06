iMac Pro 2022, MacBook Pro 2022 With Apple Silicon Launching At WWDC 2022? News oi-Vivek

Apple has almost transitioned from Intel-based Macs to Apple Silicon. The iMac Pro is the only product that's still based on an Intel processor, and Apple is expected to announce or at least tease the new iMac Pro based on the Apple Silicon processor.

Apple is likely to give us some details on the next-gen iMac Pro, likely to be based on the most powerful Apple Silicon. Along with the new iMac, the company will also showcase the next-generation software for Apple Tv, iPad, iPhone, and Mac during WWDC 2022.

iMac Pro 2022 Details

The iMac Pro 2022 is expected to be the most powerful Mac and will be based on the flagship Apple Silicon processor. The upcoming desktop computer from Apple is also expected to come with a new design and is expected to be slightly bigger than the Apple Mac Studio.

Like all the new Macs based on the Apple Silicon, the RAM, and the storage will not be upgradable on the iMac Pro 2022 and will be paired to the hardware itself. Looking at the current standards, the new iMac could offer up to 128GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD on the high-end model.

Along with the Apple Silicon powered iMac Pro the company is also said to launch the next-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 and the Macbook Air 2022 along with a new design, MagSafe charging support, and an improved display with a notch on top. These new MacBooks are also expected to come in multiple color options.

WWDC 2022 Live Streaming Timings

The WWDC 2022 event will begin at 10:30 PM today and will be live-streamed on Apple's official website, YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms. During the presentation, the company is likely to give us a look at iOS 16, iPadOS 16, new macOS, new tvOS, and watchOS 9.

The early beta of this software will also be released for developers to help them test their apps and games for the upcoming software version. The final stable build of this software will be available for everyone in October and will go live along with the launch of the next-generation iPhone.

