Apple WWDC 2022: How To Watch Live Stream? What To Expect?

Apple announced that it will host the annual developer conference - the WWDC 2022 early next week, which is on June 6. The company revealed that it will make a slew of announcements during the keynote session. Some of the expected announcements include the next iteration of iOS, iPadOS and watchOS among others.

Apple WWDC 2022 Live Stream

Apple fans and other users interested in watching the Apple WWDC 2022 event live can watch the video below. The link will go live at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, June 6. The live stream video is embedded below to let you catch up with the updates live.

Apple WWDC 2022: What To Expect?

At the Apple WWDC 2022 event, the company is expected to make a slew of announcements. In addition to the software announcements, it could also take the wraps off new hardware. However, we are unlikely to witness the launch of the upcoming Apple AR/MR glasses at the event.

The major OS updates such as new iOS and iPadOS versions are expected to bring improvements to various aspects, including health and notifications, and have a minimal focus on the visual redesign.

Apple will officially announce the development of iOS 16 during WWDC 2022 conference. This iteration of iOS is likely to power a range of iPhones, starting from the iPhone 7 series to the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The company is also expected to release the beta version of the same post the announcement.

Also, iOS 16 is expected to bring a slew of features such as an Always-On display to select iPhone models. There will be lock screen widgets, which is a feature seen on Android devices. Notably, this will be the first time to see the feature on iOS. Reports have also pointed at a new wallpaper format and further additions to the Messages app.

In terms of iPadOS 16, it is reported that Apple could bring improved multitasking capabilities with resizable app windows. This is expected to let users open multiple apps alongside each other. Also, the company could release a new upgrade to the watchOS with the new iteration.

With the next update, macOS should make Widgets handier by allowing them to be used as app icons or desktop files. This will prevent them from being stashed in the Notification Center where they are of no use. Let's hope Apple addresses this problem in the next iteration of the macOS.

There are speculations that Apple will also showcase watchOS 9, which is likely to be available for modern Apple Watches such as the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE and is likely to be optimized for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

While these are a few major things, Apple will make additional announcements based on app and software development, and Apple will also honor students, who have been creating games and apps using the Apple Swift tool for the Apple Ecosystem.

For now, reports pertaining to the Apple WWDC 2022 have suggested that the event might witness the announcement of a new MacBook Air model, a new HomePod, an upcoming M2 chip, and a new Mac Pro. We can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days.

