WWDC 2022 Schedule Announced: What To Expect From Apple Developer's Event
Apple has officially revealed that the WWDC 2022 will be held from June 6 to June 10. Just like WWDC 2021, this year's event will also be virtual, where, Apple will announce their next-generation software for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and the Apple Watch.
Along with software, the company is also expected to launch the most powerful Mac -- Mac Pro, which is expected to be based on the Apple Silicon processor, just like the recently launched Apple Mac Studio. The Mac Pro is likely to be the last product from the Apple lineup to get the Apple Silicon update.
iOS 16 For iPhone 14
Apple will officially announce the development of iOS 14 during WWDC 2022 conference. iOS 14 is likely to power a range of iPhones, starting from the iPhone 7 series to the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The company is also expected to release the beta version of the same post the announcement.
Along with iOS 16 for iPhones, the company will also showcase iPadOS 16, which will also be based on iOS 16 with a few customizations for the large form factor. This time around, with the iPadOS 16, Apple might even introduce a few professional-grade features to utilize the powerful chips powering modern iPads like the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.
watchOS 9 For Apple Series 8
Apple will also showcase watchOS 9, which is likely to be available for modern Apple Watches such as the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE and is likely to be optimized for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.
Next-Gen macOS
Apple will showcase the next-generation macOS, which is again likely to be optimized for Macs with the new Apple Silicon processor. Similarly, some of the Intel-based Macs are also expected to receive the new macOS update along with the newer Apple Silicon models.
While these are a few major things, Apple will make additional announcements based on app and software development, and Apple will also honor students, who have been creating games and apps using the Apple Swift tool for the Apple Ecosystem.
