WWDC 2021: WatchOS 8 Announced With Portrait Face Watch And Pilates

Apple has announced watchOS 8 for supported Apple watches, which now offers a slew of new features, making the Apple Watch more practical and accessible. watchOS 8 now comes with an improved wallet with support for contactless payments and can also be used as a digital car key and home key using Ultra-Wideband support.

Users in select markets can now store their driver's license and state ID on the wallet and can be used at select TSA checkpoints. Apple has also redesigned HomeApp for the Apple Watch, which now offers easy access to control accessories and the Apple Watch can also be used as a view-finder for the security camera.

WatchOS 8 Offers Improved Fitness Features

Apple Watches are known for their built-in fitness features, and the WatchOS 8 expands this library. An Apple Watch with watchOS 8 can now track workouts like Tai Chi and Pilates, which uses various sensors on the watch to measure parameters like built heart rate and motion algorithms to track these exercises and to count the exact calories burned.

Apple has now replaced the breath app with the mindful app, which can now offer reflect sessions, allowing users to focus on the certain thing to get a positive frame of mind. Apple Watch can now measure sleeping respiratory rate, which uses data like the number of breaths per minute and an accelerometer to measure the real-time respiratory rate.

Focus is another new app on watchOS 8, which helps to be on the moment during a workout using on-device intelligence. On the other end of the spectrum, watchOS 8 will support multiple timers, and more first-party apps like Maps, Mindfulness, Now Playing, Phone, Podcasts, Stopwatch, Timers, and Voice Memos now support always-on display.

WatchOS 8 Availability

WatchOS 8 will be available for select Apple Watches by the end of 2021. The update is already available for developers and the public beta will go live next month along with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.

WatchOS 8 Supported Devices

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

