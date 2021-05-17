How To Measure Oxygen Level Using Apple Watch Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple is one of the premium makers of smartwatches. It unveils its next-generation smartwatch every year alongside the new iPhones in the third quarter. Lastly, the tech giant took wraps off the Apple Watch Series 6 along with the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. It is loaded with a slew of innovative features including the SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

During the ongoing pandemic crisis, keeping a tab on the blood oxygen saturation levels is crucial and many people are opting to buy an oximeter for this purpose. At this point in time, the SpO2 equipped smartwatches and smart bands have started gaining traction. With the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the wearables with this sensor, here we detail how to measure blood oxygen saturation levels with it.

Before diving into the guide to measure oxygen saturation levels using wearables, you need to check if the watch is mounted properly on your hand. Make sure your hand is still on a flat surface without any movement for better results. The result might be impacted due to shaking, tattoos, hair, low temperature and improper wearing.

Firstly, there are some prerequisites to know the blood oxygen levels using Apple Watch. These include the Blood Oxygen app, iPhone 6s or later version with the latest iteration of iOS, and an Apple Watch Series 6 with the latest Apple watchOS version. The Blood Oxygen app cannot be used by those below 18 years of age.

The next step is to set up the Blood Oxygen app. You can do this by opening your iPhone and clicking on the Health app. Follow the on-screen steps and click the Browse tab and go to Respiratory -> Blood Oxygen -> Set up Blood Oxygen. Once the process is done on your iPhone, open the Blood Oxygen app to measure the blood oxygen levels.

Step 1: Wear the Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch on your wrist comfortably.

Step 2: Open the Blood Oxygen app on your Apple Watch.

Step 3: Rest your arm on a table or any flat surface with the Apple Watch display facing up.

Step 4: Tap Start and hold your arm still for 15 seconds for the blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

Step 5: At the end of the measurement, when you receive the results, tap Done.

That's it! You can view the results via the Health app on your iPhone.

