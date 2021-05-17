Just In
COVID-19 Symptoms Monitoring: Best Smart Bands With Spo2 Monitor To Buy In India
Fitness bands have gained massive traction in the past few years in India with many users opting for these wearables. These days, the smart bands have gone to the next level with the incorporation of a collection of sensors including SpO2 sensors to monitor the blood oxygen saturation levels. Previously, this feature was restricted only to the premium models in the market.
During the pandemic crisis, people are suffering due to the lack of oxygen supply and this is where oxygen saturation monitoring plays a major role. While people are looking for oximeters to monitor this, we have listed the smart bands in the country that have a SpO2 sensor.
Honor Band 5 (Price: Rs. 2,099)
Honor Band 5 has been launched with an AMOLED touchscreen display, 24 hours heart rate tracking, up to 50 meters of water resistance, and a battery life of up to 14 days. It also sports a SpO2 sensor for oxygen saturation monitoring.
OnePlus Smart Band (Price: Rs. 2,499)
OnePlus Smart Band, the first wearable from the smartphone maker. It features continuous heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, oxygen saturation monitoring capabilities.
Oppo Band Style (MRP: Rs. 2,799)
Oppo Band Style is a stylish smart band with continuous SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and other features. The fitness band comes with capabilities such as water resistance, 12 workout modes, heart rate monitoring and more.
Honor Band 6 (Price: Rs. 4,999)
Honor Band 6 provides a blood oxygen level monitor and intelligent 24-hour heart rate monitor. Also, it comes with 10 professional workout modes to help you get better.
Riversong Wave O2 Colored Smart Band (Price: Rs. 1,999)
Riversong Wave O2 Colored Smart Band (Black) is a fitness band available with features such as blood pressure monitoring, pulse rate, oxygen saturation monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.
Honor Band 5i (MRP: Rs. 1,799 )
With the Honor Band 5i you will be able to get high-level fitness tracking, personalized recommendations, water-resistance of up to 50 meters and much more. Also, there is SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring and other features.
Mi Smart Band 6
Mi Smart Band 6 features an exquisite classic shape with a 326ppi AMOLED display, sport tracking, sleep tracking, notifications, SpO2 monitoring on a continual basis and more. There is a camera shutter control, music player, and much more.
