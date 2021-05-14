COVID-19: List Of Affordable Smartwatches With Built-in SpO2 Monitor

Usually, the SpO2 of COVID-19 patients should be near 95%, and if it drops, it is important to seek the doctor's attention immediately. These oximeters are priced between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 4,000 and will be available at the nearby pharmacies. However, there is a shortage in oximeters due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

If you do not get an oximeter, then there is no need to panic, as the smartwatches are there to your rescue. Well, here is a list of smartwatches that have a SpO2 sensor to monitor the blood oxygen saturation among other health data priced under Rs. 15,000.

Honor Watch GS Pro

Price: Rs. 17,999

Honor Watch GS Pro is available with impressive features such as up to 25 days of battery life and a MIL-STD-810G rated rugged build.

Amazfit GTR 2e

Price: Rs. 9,999

Amazfit GTR 2e packs features such as SpO2 for oxygen saturation in the blood, stress monitoring, and more. It can also track heart rate and activities.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3

Price: Rs. 4,499

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is one of the latest smartwatches featuring 5ATM water resistance rating that makes it drive proof too, blood oxygen monitor and a battery life of up to 10 days.

Amazfit GTR 2

Price: Rs. 12,999

Amazfit GTR 2 is a fashionable smartwatch with a classic design. It comes with a 3D curved bezel-less design with a slew of health and fitness tracking capabilities

Noise ColorFit Nav

Price: Rs. 5,000

Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch is IP68 water-resistant rated but cannot be taken for a drive or high-pressure water activities. It can track sports activities and blood oxygen saturation too.

Amazfit GTS 2

Price: Rs. 12,999

Amazfit GTS 2 is touted to be an all-in-one and elegant smartwatch. The device makes use of a 3D curved bezel-less design, up to 7 days of battery life and more.

Oppo Watch

Price: Rs. 14,990

Oppo Watch helps focus on the workouts real-time along with other highlights including customizable watch faces, dual-curved edge AMOLED display and more.

Realme Watch

Price: Rs. 3,999

The Realme Watch features IP68 water-resistant rating, a large HD color display, continuous heart rate monitor, SpO2 for blood oxygen saturation and more.

Realme Watch S Pro

Price: Rs. 9,999

Realme Watch S Pro is equipped with a Pro Display, which is a large AMOLED touchscreen, blood oxygen and heart rate tracking capabilities.

HONOR Watch ES

Price: Rs. 9,999

HONOR Watch ES is 5ATM water-resistant up to 50 meters, which makes it all season useable and comfortable. Also, it is loaded with 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor, Capacitive sensor, Ambient light sensor.