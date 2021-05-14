Just In
COVID-19: List Of Affordable Smartwatches With Built-in SpO2 Monitor
India is battling against the deadly second wave of the pandemic crisis. At this point in time, there is a shortage of supply of resources such as oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and vaccines. As it becomes highly important to keep an eye on the blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 levels of COVID-19 patients, the oximeter has gained traction of late.
Usually, the SpO2 of COVID-19 patients should be near 95%, and if it drops, it is important to seek the doctor's attention immediately. These oximeters are priced between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 4,000 and will be available at the nearby pharmacies. However, there is a shortage in oximeters due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
If you do not get an oximeter, then there is no need to panic, as the smartwatches are there to your rescue. Well, here is a list of smartwatches that have a SpO2 sensor to monitor the blood oxygen saturation among other health data priced under Rs. 15,000.
Honor Watch GS Pro
Price: Rs. 17,999
Honor Watch GS Pro is available with impressive features such as up to 25 days of battery life and a MIL-STD-810G rated rugged build.
Amazfit GTR 2e
Price: Rs. 9,999
Amazfit GTR 2e packs features such as SpO2 for oxygen saturation in the blood, stress monitoring, and more. It can also track heart rate and activities.
Noise Colorfit Pro 3
Price: Rs. 4,499
Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is one of the latest smartwatches featuring 5ATM water resistance rating that makes it drive proof too, blood oxygen monitor and a battery life of up to 10 days.
Amazfit GTR 2
Price: Rs. 12,999
Amazfit GTR 2 is a fashionable smartwatch with a classic design. It comes with a 3D curved bezel-less design with a slew of health and fitness tracking capabilities
Noise ColorFit Nav
Price: Rs. 5,000
Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch is IP68 water-resistant rated but cannot be taken for a drive or high-pressure water activities. It can track sports activities and blood oxygen saturation too.
Amazfit GTS 2
Price: Rs. 12,999
Amazfit GTS 2 is touted to be an all-in-one and elegant smartwatch. The device makes use of a 3D curved bezel-less design, up to 7 days of battery life and more.
Oppo Watch
Price: Rs. 14,990
Oppo Watch helps focus on the workouts real-time along with other highlights including customizable watch faces, dual-curved edge AMOLED display and more.
Realme Watch
Price: Rs. 3,999
The Realme Watch features IP68 water-resistant rating, a large HD color display, continuous heart rate monitor, SpO2 for blood oxygen saturation and more.
Realme Watch S Pro
Price: Rs. 9,999
Realme Watch S Pro is equipped with a Pro Display, which is a large AMOLED touchscreen, blood oxygen and heart rate tracking capabilities.
HONOR Watch ES
Price: Rs. 9,999
HONOR Watch ES is 5ATM water-resistant up to 50 meters, which makes it all season useable and comfortable. Also, it is loaded with 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor, Capacitive sensor, Ambient light sensor.
