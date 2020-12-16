Top 10 Fitness Trackers, Smartwatches Of 2020: Everything From Apple Watch To Samsung Fit

Apple Watch Series 6

Topping the list is the Apple Watch Series 6. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with some great apps that provide an unmatched user experience. Moreover, its life-saving features have been a popular smartwatch across the globe. With diverse color options, the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the most expensive smartwatches, but the best one you can buy in 2020.

Apple Watch Series 3

Another bestseller is the Apple Watch Series 3. With its slightly affordable price tag, the Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the best fitness trackers to buy in 2020. With an in-built GPS, several amazing health and fitness features, the Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the top-selling smartwatches this year.

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the most unique fitness trackers available in the market. The overall design with its AMOLED display and silicone straps make the Fitbit Versa 2 an attractive option for fitness freaks. Moreover, it comes with an in-built microphone to connect to Alexa and even Fitbit Pay, which further makes it an interesting wearable.

Amazon Halo

One of the brilliantly designed wearables, the Amazon Halo is also one of the best fitness bands of 2020. The Amazon Halo skips a display, and instead packs several sensors below. If you want to check your stats and health data, head over to the app to get your body's 3D data as well as other information.

Letsfit Smart Watch

The Letsfit Smart Watch is another top-selling fitness tracker of 2020. It comes with the usual features like a heart rate monitor, activity tracker, sleep tracker, and so on. It also features a 1.3-inch IP68 waterproof touchscreen to display all your health data. But what makes it a best buy is its large battery life and an affordable price tag that beats all expectations.

Fitbit Versa 3

As the successor to the Versa 2, the new Fitbit Versa 3 comes with several upgrades that make it stand among the best fitness trackers of 2020. A large screen, integrated GPS for pace and distance tracking, blood oxygen sensor, fast charging support, larger battery, and several additions to health and fitness features make the Fitbit Versa 3 a great tracker this year.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is one of the brilliant smartwatches available in the market and is nearly as expensive as the Apple Watch Series 5. But if you're a series fitness enthusiast, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is a smartwatch that's specially handcrafted for you. You'll find a better tracker and in-depth tracking capabilities, enhanced with the music feature.

Garmin Vivosmart 4

Garmin Vivosmart 4 has high ratings as one of the most comfortable fitness trackers. Although it skips GPS, the Vivosmart 4 offers everything you'll need on a fitness tracker - like the heart rate monitor, activity tracker, and so on. The key highlight of the Garmin Vivosmart 4 is the Pulse Ox sensor, which comes in quite handy during this year of pandemic.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

As one of the most affordable fitness trackers, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features some powerful features. Its lightweight and sleek design is well-appreciated and includes many health and fitness features that make it one of the best fitness trackers of 2020. The AMOLED display, large battery, 5ATM water resistance, and other such features make the Mi Band 5 a good choice to get.

Samsung Galaxy Fit

Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy Fit. At a low price point, the Samsung Galaxy Fit comes with several power-packed features. Be it the AMOLED display or the simple interface Samsung provides, the Galaxy Fit makes it to the top 10 fitness trackers of 2020. Its seamless integration and accurate fitness tracking capabilities make it a valuable addition among top fitness trackers.

The above-mentioned list is some of the top-selling fitness trackers and smartwatches that have high ratings on several sites, including Amazon. In fact, these have been fast-selling and users' favorite. Apart from these, there are several other devices like the Fitbit Sense, Wyze Band, Coros Apex, Amazfit T-Rex, and so on that have also grabbed our attention as some of the top fitness trackers of 2020.