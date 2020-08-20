Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Smartwatches Leak Via Live Images News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense smartwatches are all set to be unveiled sometime later this year. While the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, images of the upcoming smartwatches have been leaked online. These leaked images show what we can expect from the Fitbit smartwatch models.

The leaked images of the upcoming Fitbit models reveal that there could be some design changes and it also sheds light on the key specifications of the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense. Though there is a delay in the deal with Google and the Fitbit appears to continue with its launches. The Google-Fitbit deal has been delayed as the EU regulators opened an in-depth investigation into the company's plan to buy the maker of the wearable device.

Upcoming Fitbit Smartwatches

As per the images that have been leaked by WinFuture, the company appears to have altered the button design on the upcoming Fitbit smartwatches. The previous generation smartwatch has a prominent button but it looks like the Fitbit Versa 3 has a more subtle option in the same position. As per a 9to5Google report, it is just divot in the casing that can be touch or pressure-sensitive area as the one on the Fitbit Charge 4 and Charge 3.

The leaked images hint at some of the key features such as voice controls, water resistance, and location or GPS. The icons for these are seen beneath the watch below the charging mechanism. Fitbit Sense leaked image shows a fourth icon that indicates the support for heart rate monitoring. The report notes that both the upcoming smartwatches will have this feature along with the icon for Fitbit Sense might suggest the EKG/ECG presence.

Furthermore, the leaked Fitbit Sense images show two colors options while the Versa 3 shows only a black color variant. The company has shared any information on the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3. And, it hints that these smartwatches could be launched later this year.

