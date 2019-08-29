Fitbit Versa 2 With Amazon Alexa Support Launched – Price Starts From Rs. 20,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Fitbit Versa 2, the next-generation smartwatch and the sequel to the yesteryear model has been launched in India. The latest smartwatch from the company features a swimproof design and innovative sleep features including smart wake, Sleep Score, and advanced fitness, health and other smart features.

Notably, Fitbit Versa 2 is the first-ever smartwatch with Amazon Alexa experience. It also has the Spotify app and users can control their music and podcasts from the smartwatch itself. The Fitbit offering is touted to deliver faster performance and have thousands of clock faces and apps along with a brighter and more vibrant AMOLED display with Always-on feature.

Fitbit Versa 2 Specifications And Features

Fitbit Versa 2 bestows an AMOLED touchscreen instead of the LCD display on its predecessor. The smartwatch features a water-resistant build up to 50 meters, a 3-axis accelerometer, Altimeter, optical heart rate monitor, ambient light sensor, vibration motor, relative SpO2 sensor to detect blood oxygen levels and more. There is an in-built microphone as well. Notably, Fitbit Versa 2 is compatible with Android 5.0/ iPhone 4S and above devices.

Fitbit Versa 2 supports over 15 exercise modes such as running, swimming and other modes and lets users get real-time statistics. It tracks time in light, deep and REM stags of sleep and gives you insights into the same. There is enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking with enhanced accuracy during exercises. Sleep Score offers better insight into your sleep quality and the score is based on your heart rate. Smart Wake uses machine learning to wake you at the optimal time of your sleep cycle depending on a preset 30-minute interval. This feature will soon be rolled out to all Fitbit smartwatches.

Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph is an upcoming feature. It will provide users with the estimated variability of oxygen levels in the bloodstream. It is a combination of red and infrared sensors at the back of the device that derives the data. The battery powering the Fitbit Versa 2 is touted to last over five days.

Fitbit Versa 2 Price And Availability

The standard variant of the Fitbit Versa 2 is priced at Rs. 20,999. The black variant comes with a carbon case, the petal variant with a copper rose aluminum case, and a the stone variant with a mist gray case. The smartwatch comes in a special variant called Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition priced at Rs. 22,999. It has been launched in navy and pink color options with copper rose aluminum case and a smoke variant with a mist gray case. It will be available via all the leading offline and online channels from September 15.

Our Take On Fitbit Versa 2

Priced at a premium, we can expect the feature-rich Fitbit Versa 2 to compete against the likes of the high-end Fossil Sport smartwatch launched in India in June for around Rs. 18,000. However, we cannot come to a conclusion before getting our hands on the device and trying its features.

