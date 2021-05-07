How To Use Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder Tool Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It has been announced 5hst the tool fetches real-time data from CoWIN, the government's portal used to drive the vaccination program. Basically, the Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool is an alternative to the CoWIN Vaccinator App and portal as both provide the same information.

Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder Tool

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Paytm founder, took to Twitter to share that they are rolling out the COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool. He added that the tool will help users find vaccination slots at the inoculation centers near them. Those who have already registered for the COVID-19 vaccination via CoWIN just have to key in their pincode or district to check the availability of vaccines in the centers in their area. Also, you will get a notification whenever there are slots available near you.

The Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool has options for both 18+ and 45+ age groups. It shows the available vaccine slots for the next four weeks. If there aren't any available vaccine slots, then you can choose to receive notifications by Paytm Chat as soon as a slot is open. Once a slot opens up, you can choose the data, and will be taken to the CoWIN app or website to book the appointment. Do keep in mind that the Paytm tool cannot be used to book an appointment.

How To Check Available COVID-19 Vaccine Slots Via Paytm App

Here's how to check the available COVID-19 vaccine slots via the Paytm app. Follow these steps to know the nearly open slots.

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Scroll downl to the Mini app store section.

Step 3: Click on the Vaccine Finder option,

Step 4: If not, click on All and hit the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment banner. You can also find the Vaccine Finder option under Discover with Paytm.

Step 5: Key in your district or pincode and choose between 18+ and 45+ age groups.

Step 6: Hit Check Availaility to see the open COVID-19 vaccine slots.

Step 7: You can click on 'Notify me when slots are available' to receive alerts for open slots.

In response to the tweet made by the Paytm founder, a programmer noted that there could be a delay by up to 30 minutes as the availability of the appointment on CoWIN is cached.

