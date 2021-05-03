These Tools, Websites Notify You Available Slots For COVID-19 Vaccination News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

COVID-19 vaccination registration is open for people above 18 years from April 28, 2021. Eventually, people are flocking to the various registration websites and apps to get their dose of Vaccination. As many people are rushing to get their doses, the slots are filling up fast and the vaccinations are getting empty quickly.

While you can register an appointment for the vaccination via the CoWIN app, you might not be able to visit the empty slots on the app or website. In that case, a number of resources are emerging online to make it easier to find out when the slot is available near you. This makes booking an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination quite fast and easy.

These third-party sites send alerts via emails or messaging platforms such as Telegram. While these sites eliminate the hassle of finding a slot for the vaccine, you still have to head to the CoWIN app or website to book an appointment as these sites do not let you book an appointment. The reason is that you can only find a slot with these platforms. Let's take a look at the different tools and platforms available from here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker In India

A developer, Amit Agarwal has created an open-source vaccine tracker to monitor the availability of slots near you. It will send email alerts when the slots are available. Follow the below steps to use this tool.

Firstly, head on to the Google Sheet here and 'Make a Copy' of it in your Drive. Choose 'Vaccine Tracker' from the menu and click on Enable.

Finish the Sign-in process and choose Go To Vaccine Alerts.

Key in details such as pincode, age eligibility, and select 'Create Email Alert' button. The Google Sheet will run this monitor on a daily basis and send an email at 8 AM daily to indicate the availability of the vaccine appointments in the areas you mentioned.

Under45.in

The other such tool is a website called Under45.in developed by programmer Berty Thomas. It helps people between 18 and 44 years to find slots available near you. The CoWIN portal shows the results and mentions if slots are available. You just have to head to this page and key in your state and district to find nearby slots. Also, the developer has started to provide specific alerts on Telegram while notifying users about the availability. The links to enable these alerts on Telegram are available on the Twitter handle of Thomas.

Getjab.in

Getjab.in is a website developed by ISB alumni Shyam Sunder. It lets users get email alerts regarding available vaccination slots nearby. The website sends email alerts to those who sign up for notifications in their district. The site is easy to use as you just have to enter your name, district and email ID. You will get an email regarding the slots that are available. However, there are a few glitches that have made them pause email notifications temporarily.

FindSlot.in

The other website is FindSlot.in, which uses the CoWIN app API to let people search the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center by their city, state, district or pincode. Similar to the other websites, this website also lets you look for a slot as noted on the website.

