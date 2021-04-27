How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine On CoWIN App/Website, Aarogya Setup App Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 cases have surged to an all-time high in the country. The Indian government is aiming to push the vaccine drive across a wide age group, which now includes everyone 18 years and above. Like always, you will need to pre-register for the vaccine. Here are a couple of tips and steps for self-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are a couple of different methods for the COVID-19 vaccine. One can pre-register on the CoWIN app or the CoWIN website. Also, one can pre-register on the Aarogya Setu mobile app as well. Here are the complete steps for COVID-19 registration for anyone aged 18 years and above.

How To Register On CoWIN App, Website?

There are a couple of steps to register on the CoWIN app or the CoWIN website. You can follow these steps:

Step 1: Download and install the CoWIN app from the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. It is currently unavailable for iPhone users. Hence, you can also access the CoWIN website on your smartphone browser.

Step 2: Register yourself on the website using your phone number, to which you will get an OTP to complete the registration.

Step 3: The app or the website reloads to the Registration of Vaccination page. Here, enter details like your ID type, ID number, name, DoB, gender, and other required details, and select Register.

Step 4: Once done, you can select the health care center that's convenient for you and schedule an appointment to take the COVID-19 vaccine. You will need to carry your Aadhaar card and the appointment printout with you to the health care center.

How To Register On Aarogya Setu App?

Alternatively, you can register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Aarogya Setu app with these simple steps:

Step 1: Firstly, download the Aargoya Setup app from the App Store or Google Play. In case you already have the app, ensure it's updated.

Step 2: The app has a tab for COVID-19 vaccination. You will need to register for the vaccine here, by giving in a couple of your personal details.

Step 3: You will next need to enter your mobile number and enter the OTP you get. This will complete the mobile registration.

Step 4: Lastly, fill in the all last requiring details and complete the registration for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Aargoya Setu app.

