How To Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Center Using Google Maps
COVID-19 cases in India are skyrocketing and many people who are affected are finding difficulty in booking basic facilities such as medical assistance during the health crisis. As of the latest update, there are 2,73,810 new cases of coronavirus and 1,619 deaths in the past 24 hours in the country.
In the meantime, the government is running the vaccination drive in full swing. While the COVID-19 vaccination is being administered to people above 45 years, there is a lot of misinformation regarding the virus spread and the effects of the vaccine that is creating chaos.
This is where Google Maps plays a major role. This navigation app shows where you can take up the COVID test and get your dose of vaccination around you. It includes additional details such as phone numbers and the operational timing of the centers. At a time when the second wave of the pandemic is increasing in India, it is better to stay indoors and use Google Maps to find the nearest vaccination center rather than roaming out in search of a center.
How To Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Using Google Maps
Below are the steps to show how to know where to take up the COVID-19 vaccination near you.
Step 1: Firstly, you need to download and install the latest version of Google Maps on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If you already use the app, then just open it.
Step 2: Open your respective city by either set up your location on Google Maps or by searching manually using the search bar at the top.
Step 3: Once your city is open on the app, search for the term 'vaccination centers' in the search bar. This will open a list of hospitals and clinics near you that provide the COVID-19 vaccination.
Step 4: You can check the timing, address and other details of these sectors by just clicking on each of them. Select the center which is nearest to you and suits your requirements according to your convenience and timing.
It is recommended that you choose the nearest center as you are not out of your home for a longer time, which will make you prone to the virus. How to Find the Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Using Google Maps
