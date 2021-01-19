CoWIN App Explained: Why Only Healthcare Workers Can Download CoWIN App? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

India is among the countries with a massive vaccination drive against COVID-19. Right in its initial stage, the vaccine is being delivered to healthcare workers and frontline warriors who come close to the virus. To get the vaccine, it's been mandated that people register on the CoWIN platform via the CoWIN app.

Previously, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan announced the CoWIN app and platform for registration. "It is mandatory for beneficiaries to be registered on the CoWIN platform to receive COVID-19 Vaccine.QR Code-based vaccination certificate will only be generated for coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries who are registered on the CoWIN platform", he said via Twitter.

CoWIN App: How To Download, Register

Getting the vaccine might help safeguard against the deadly virus. To get the vaccine, one needs to download and register the app. The CoWIN app can be download via Google Play and the Apple App Store. To note, the vaccination drive via the CoWIN app will be done in four stages. Here is how to download and register on the CoWIN app.

CoWIN App For Healthcare Workers Only

For now, only healthcare workers can access the CoWIN app. The Indian government notes this will help the workers feed in data and get the required information about the vaccination, before rolling it out to the general public. If you're wondering when the CoWIN app will be available for the general public, it's said to rollout within a month.

CoWIN App Faces Glitches

The CoWIN app is still in its infancy and is facing many technical glitches. States have faced communication lag, data lag, and even total system failure on the CoWIN app and platform. The app, which is supposed to take in the pre-registration information, has failed to send the receipts or confirm the appointment dates.

Moreover, the Health Ministry has also asked people not to download or register on the CoWIN app. Apparently, fraudulent apps with a similar name tag have appeared, which are sources of collecting personal information. "Do not download or share personal information on these. The MoHFW official platform will be adequately publicized on its launch," the Health Ministry informed.

