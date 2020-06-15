Aarogyapath Portal Launched; Shows Available Healthcare Supplies In Real-Time News oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 pandemic has tested our healthcare capabilities. In the wake of the global pandemic, a lot of organizations came forward with various initiatives to ease the rising number of positive cases. The central government has now rolled out the Aarogyapath portal, a web-based solution for the healthcare supply chain.

Aarogyapath Portal Launched

Healthcare supplies are one of the most crucial essentials required during the pandemic. Many times, these supplies aren't reaching the place with high demand, causing a further imbalance. The Aarogyapath portal will provide the availability of critical healthcare supplies in real-time. It is aimed to benefit healthcare essential manufacturers, suppliers, and customers across India.

The post from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) official Twitter handle launched the Aarogyapath portal on June 12. Further, the Indian government's Aarogyapath Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is integrating the Aarogyapath portal as a public platform.

AarogyaPath, a web-based solution for the Healthcare Supply Chain was launched today by OSD to MoH&FW Shri Rajesh Bhushan in presence of DG CSIR. Dr.@VijayChauthiawale, Pharma Sector Expert and JS MSME Mr. Sudhir Garg were Guests of Honour #CSIRFightsCovid19 @shekhar_mande pic.twitter.com/TMKkgJ92uY — CSIR (@CSIR_IND) June 12, 2020

Aarogyapath Portal For All

Open to the public, the Aarogyapath portal can help customers in several issues related to healthcare supplies. For instance, customers often depend on a limited number of suppliers. But with the new portal, they are exposed to a wider number of suppliers. Other time-consuming experiences like identifying good quality products, limited access to suppliers, and so on are expected to reduce with the new Aarogyapath portal.

Apart from customers, manufacturers and suppliers are also expected to benefit from the new Aarogyapath portal. For one, manufacturers and suppliers can now reach out to customers efficiently via nearby pathological laboratories, medical stores, hospitals, and other healthcare-related platforms.

The Aarogyapath portal is expected to fill in the critical gap by creating the last-mile delivery of patient and healthcare in India. CSIR aims to improve the availability and affordability of healthcare supplies across the country via the new portal. Additionally, the portal could open new opportunities for business expansion as there's a clearer picture of the demand and supply of healthcare supplies.

The Aarogyapath portal is the latest initiative taken up by governmental authorities to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Other initiatives include the Aarogya Setu app, Delhi Corona app, and more. The Indian Council of Medical Research had also incorporated with IBM Watson to process and improve the COVID-19 response rate.

