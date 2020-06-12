You Can Search For Nearby COVID-19 Testing Centers On Google: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For those who are looking out for COVID-19 testing centers near them, Google is here to help. The internet giant helps users find the COVID-19 test centers near them with a new feature on its services such as Google Assistant, Google Search and Google Maps. Notably, the Android and iOS versions of these services support this new feature.

Notably, the new feature that helps locate COVID-19 testing centers in various cities is available in several languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bengali. And, it is available via various Google apps from today.

How To Find COVID-19 Testing Centers Using Google Apps

You can get information about the COVID-19 testing centers near you by searching for the keywords COVID-19 testing, coronavirus testing or covid testing on any of these Google services mentioned above. While searching on Google Assistant, you will be able to see 'Testing' tab on the search results page that will show you a list of testing labs nearby with the key details and guidance that you should follow before using the service. It also shows the latest COVID-19-related updates and news.

Likewise, on using Google Maps and Google Search to search for testing centers, you will get results about testing centers near you. The difference is that the same will be displayed as regular search results and not under the specific 'Testing' tab. Notably, all these services will let you know if the testing center is run by the government or a private entity. And, there is an option to know more about the search result and this information is from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Currently, Google has teamed up with over 700 testing labs and centers across 300 cities to be displayed on its Search, Maps, and Assistant apps. And, it will be working with authorities to add more testing centers across the country. For the same, Google is working closely with the Indian Council of Medical Research and MyGov.

Prior to this, Google Assistant got the COVID-19 alert card snapshot that provides information on the pandemic outbreak. Also, the central government has also introduced the Aarogya Setu app to provide information related to COVID-19.

