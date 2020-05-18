ENGLISH

    How To Use And Download Aarogya Setu App On JioPhone, Feature Phone, And Landline

    By
    |

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has recently announced that JioPhone users can also install the Aarogya Setu application. The app has recently crossed 100 million downloads in the country, and after this initiative, there are chances that JioPhone users will expand the reach of the application as 50 million people are using this feature phone.

    How To Use And Download Aarogya Setu App On JioPhone, Feature Phone, A

     

    Apart from launching on JioPhone, the government enables feature phone and landline users to use the Aarogya Setu Application. The Jiophone runs KaiOS, which is different from Android and iOS. The company has launched two JioPhones i.e JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The feature phones are priced at Rs. 699, (Rs. 1,500 security deposit) and Rs. 2,999, respectively.

    Here Are Some Steps That Will Allow You To Use Aarogya Setu Application On JioPhone

    Step 1: First, you need to go check JioStore, and then you have to install the app on the phone.

    Step 2: After that, you need to make an account by giving details, such as your phone number, and grants like the use of Bluetooth along with your location.

    Step 3: It is done, and now you can use the app to check the risk.

    How To Use Aarogya Setu Application On Landline And Feature Phones

    Step 1: First, you have to dial 1921.

    Step 2: Then, you will receive a call, and then you have to tell your health status.

    Step 3: After giving them details, you'll receive a message from the health officials with several measures.

    For the unaware, the IVRS system is available in 11 languages. The application is mandatory for all government employees. In addition, the government has mandatory this app for all citizens. Recently, the Airport Authority of India has also asked its all travellers to install the application before travelling.

    However, French Hacker has also raised the question of its security issue. "The government has rejected all claims and said that the app is safe, we are continuously testing and upgrading our systems. Team Aarogya Setu assures everyone that no data or security breach has been identified," the government said.

    Monday, May 18, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
