    Delhi Corona App: How To Download And Use New Mobile App

    By
    |

    Here's a new platform to give a better insight into the COVID-19 condition in India, particularly for Delhi. The Delhi Corona app was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and informs people of the number of beds lying vacant in which hospitals. The number of unused ventilators is also shown in the new app.

    Delhi Corona App: How To Download And Use New Mobile App

     

    The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the capital city has been spiking where more than 20,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The Delhi Corona app comes to the aid to fill in the information gap as many people complained to the government that they couldn't find any beds in the hospital.

    "- In terms of the number of hospitals, beds in there, the ICU facility in those hospitals and how many ventilators are there, this app will fill that gap," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

    How To Download Delhi Corona App?

    Kejriwal has also released a WhatsApp number 8800007722 to get a link to download the app. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS. Apart from the mobile app, the Delhi Corona platform can be assessed via the web as well. Users can find by clicking on https://delhifightscorona.in/beds. There's still no word if the Delhi Corona app can be downloaded for feature phones like the Jio Phone.

    Delhi Corona App Features

    The Delhi Corona app is one of the main sources to get information regarding the number of vacant and occupied hospital beds, dedicated to COVID-19 patients. The status of the number of beds will be updated twice a day, once at 10 AM and lastly at 6 PM. This will give people an idea of the latest status of the hospitals and beds in Delhi.

    Furthermore, Kejriwal also noted that the status and other information on the Delhi Corona platform can be access through helpline number 1031. Also, if there are vacant beds and hospitals refuse to admit patients, they can call the helpline number to seek assistance. "The special secretary will immediately speak to hospital authorities and ensure that patients get help," he said.

    Read More About: news apps coronavirus
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
