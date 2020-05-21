Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For Air Travel: Airports Authority Of India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

One of the ways to identify a person with COVID-19 is via contact tracing, found on many apps now, like the Indian government's Aarogya Setu app. As India enters lockdown relaxation, the government is making the Aarogya Setu is part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for all airplane passengers.

Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For Passengers

The domestic flights were announced to resume operations starting from May 25 by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The announcement also included the mandate for all passengers to have the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones. The new rule has been issued to all airline and airport operators as part of the SOP.

According to the AAI document, "all departing passengers must compulsorily be registered with 'Aarogya Setu' app on their mobiles, and the same shall be verified by CISF/Airport staff at the entry gate." Apart from the app, all passengers are required to wear masks and gloves. The thermal screening of passengers will also be mandatory.

With the new rules from the Airports Authority of India, children below 14 years of age needn't have the app. Also, passengers who don't show green on the app won't be allowed to enter the airport. Strict social distancing norms will be practiced right from the airport entrance, screening zones, entry gates, airport terminal, and so on.

Just like the previous flight rules, passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport two hours before the scheduled departure. Those passengers whose flights are to take off in four hours will be allowed to enter the airport. All airports will also be displaying the social distancing norms on various boards and systems.

Previously, the government had mandated the Aarogya Setu app for all train passengers traveling across the country. The rule also brings in a couple of contradictions. Firstly, the Aarogya Setu app runs only on Android and iOS smartphones. It is also available on KaiOS-based Jio Phones. However, it lacks support on other feature phones, which could be difficult for such people to board the plane.

More details and regulations are expected to be announced today at a press conference called by the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.

