    Apps For COVID-19 Prevention And Control In India: Features Explained

    Many healthcare agencies across the globe are working to find a cure, control, and prevent COVID-19 infections. As we live in the age of the internet, there are a lot of apps that help educate people about the deadly coronavirus. Most of these apps are available for both Android and iOS devices and offer services like real-time patient tracking using geolocation and Bluetooth technology.

    Some of these applications do give real-time updates on the number of patients infected and updates from the agencies. There are a lot of apps developed just in India by various central, state governments, and private firms. If you are someone who wants to keep a close eye on the matter and want accurate news related to coronavirus, then these apps might come in handy.

    Aarogya Setu

    Aarogya Setu

    Aarogya Setu is developed by the Government of India and it is a real-time patient tracking tool. This app will let users take a self-assessment test to find out if they are infected by the coronavirus. The app also shows the number of users using this service in your area and it will also show the number of people who have tested positive.

    Bihar Saathi

    Bihar Saathi

    Bihar Saathi is developed by hashTag in collaboration with Govt of Bihar to offer a support system for people of Bihar. The app offers SOS calling facility, self-help guide, chatbot, and there is also an option to make donations.

    CG Covid-19 ePass
     

    CG Covid-19 ePass

    The CG Covid-19 ePass is designed by Allsoft Consulting in collaboration with the government of Chhattisgarh to issue passes for the motor vehicle movement amid lockdown for those who offer services like delivering essential goods like food and sanitary products.

    CoBuddy - Covid19 Tool

    CoBuddy - Covid19 Tool

    The CoBuddy - Covid19 Tool will help to deliver authentic news from various agencies fighting COVID-19. This app will give information on how one can self-quarantine at their home and will also let people communicate directly with the authority.

    COPE Odisha

    COPE Odisha

    COPE Odisha (Corona Prevention Endeavour) is developed by the Home Department, Govt. of Odisha to control and prevent coronavirus. This is a must-have app for people of Odisha to get regular updates on topics related to COVID-19.

    Corona Manager - Ashok Nagar

    Corona Manager - Ashok Nagar

    The government of Madhya Pradesh's Corona Manager is designed to offer online tools and services to its people during the lockdown. The app is also used to monitor positive tested COVID patients and is also used by authorities to monitor the issue.

    Corona Mukt Himachal

    Corona Mukt Himachal

    Himachal Pradesh has also made its own app to fight coronavirus and it goes by the name Corona Mukt Himachal. This app offers a catalogue of infectious patients and people who are in self-quarantine.

    Corona Watch

    Corona Watch

    Corona Watch is developed by the government of Karnataka that shows helpline numbers, nearest hospitals. Similarly, it also has a list of centres that can collect samples for COVID-19 testing.

    CORONTINE

    CORONTINE

    CORONTINE is an app developed by IIT Bombay that helps authorities to track people with symptoms to prevent coronavirus spreading. It also uses Geofencing technology, which will help authorities to monitor if someone who is under home quarantine has gone outside.

    COVA Punjab

    COVA Punjab

    COVA Punjab (coronavirus alert) is an app from the Punjab government. The app showcases a real-time database of infected patients, and also offers self-assessment tools along with tips and tricks on how to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

    COVID CARE

    COVID CARE

    COVID CARE is a coronavirus prevention assistant app from Arunachal Pradesh Government. It offers tools to trace possible COVID-19 patients using point tracking technology.

    COVID Care Kerala

    COVID Care Kerala

    COVID Care Kerala offers counseling for self-isolation along with home delivery options for essential goods. Lastly, it also showcases a community kitchen, helping those who can't cook in these difficult times.

    COVID Ebazaar

    COVID Ebazaar

    COVID Ebazaar is an online delivery app from the Rajasthan Government to deliver essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, and medical supplies. This is a bridge app to connect store vendors and customers using online means.

    COVID-19 Odisha

    COVID-19 Odisha

    COVID-19 Odisha is a risk-management app that educates people about coronavirus and lets them connect with the nearest hospitals and centres. The app also helps curb fake news and prevent panic amongst the people of Odisha.

    COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor

    COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor

    Tamil Nadu Government's COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor is an app for people who are under quarantine as per the database. It is used to both track and help people who are under quarantine.

    COVID-19 West Bengal

    COVID-19 West Bengal

    COVID-19 West Bengal application for Android smartphones helps the Government monitor isolated and quarantined people. One can register using a phone number and it is only applicable for West Bengal citizens.

    COVID19 Feedback

    COVID19 Feedback

    COVID19 Feedback from the central government is made to take feedback from people who have undergone the coronavirus test. The data collected in this app will be used to improve and fix some of the issues that might have faced during testing.

    COVID19Connect

    COVID19Connect

    COVID19Connect will give nationwide real-time information on the total coronavirus cases. It also offers prevention tips and showcases the list of centres that one can contact.

    Driver Seva

    Driver Seva

    Driver Seva is an app designed to help vehicle drivers across the country. It offers the list of locations that provides water, food, and fuel, and parking stations.

    Fight COVID

    Fight COVID

    Fight COVID app from Maharashtra Government is available for Android smartphones and tablets and it offers real-time COVID-19 statistics along with precautionary measures that one should take while stepping outside the house.

    GCC - Corona Monitoring

    GCC - Corona Monitoring

    The GCC - Corona Monitoring app from Chennai will be useful for people living in Chennai as it provides information on containment zones and isolation areas so that people can stay away from these places. This information will be updated in real-time, which makes this app much accurate.

    GoK Direct - Kerala

    GoK Direct - Kerala

    The GoK Direct - Kerala app is available for both Android and iOS devices. It offers general alerts, quarantine protocol, and various information on COVID-19 in multiple Indian languages, including Malayalam.

    Haryana Sahayak

    Haryana Sahayak

    The Haryana Sahayak is an Android app from Haryana Government that offers health check-up options. It also includes the latest advisories from both state and central government. A must-have app for Haryana citizens.

    India Science

    India Science

    India Science is available for both Android and iOS devices and it is from the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India. It offers fun games, quizzes, and videos to kill time in this home quarantine period.

    Jan-Sahayak

    Jan-Sahayak

    Jan-Sahayak, which literally translates to people's helper offer essential service like grocery delivery, gas cylinder replacement, and also offers cooked food for those who can't cook. This is an app from Haryana Govt and the data gets updated in very short intervals.

    Kavach

    Kavach

    Kavach from the Government of Chhattisgarh offers preventive care tips against COVID-19 along with a real-time update on world COVID-19 developments, including the number of people who got infected. One can also self-assess if they have COVID-19 using a simple built-in tool.

    Mahakavach

    Mahakavach

    Mahakavach is an app from Maharashtra Government and is available for Android devices. Users can self upload their quarantine status by providing information like the result of the COVID-19 test.

    mCOVID-19

    mCOVID-19

    mCOVID-19 from Mizoram Government shows helpline numbers and one can also register to get into the COVID-19 prevention task force. It also has an option to register as a volunteer to help people who are in difficult conditions.

    MP COVID Response App

    MP COVID Response App

    MP COVID Response App from Madya Pradesh Government is for Android smartphone and tablet users. The app can be accessed by citizens, hospital authorities, and Government administration of MP. People can also donate money to the CM Relief Fund.

    nCOVID-19 Nagaland

    nCOVID-19 Nagaland

    nCOVID-19 Nagaland is an Android app for citizens and health workers of Nagaland. It has information like helpline numbers and there is also an option to report about a person or an area.

    Niramaya

    Niramaya

    Niramaya is an app from Bhopal Municipal Corporation, where citizens can request for the COVID-19 test if they have any symptoms. The app also gives updates and alerts from Govt and news snippets from various sources.

    NMC COVID-19

    NMC COVID-19

    NMC COVID-19 offers safety measures against COVID-19 and it also has a list of doctors and hospitals from various parts of the country with their phone number. This app will give updates and press releases from the Government as well.

    Noida - Apurti Suvidha Sewa

    Noida - Apurti Suvidha Sewa

    Noida - Apurti Suvidha Sewa is an Android application from Noida authority which can be accessed without logging into the app. Similarly, people can also contact shops and stores to get groceries and other essential services while being in the home. 

    Quarantine Watch

    Quarantine Watch

    Quarantine Watch is an Android app from the Revenue Department, Government of Karnataka Health& Fitness designed to report self-quarantine cases. A must-have app for people who might have come in to contact with COVID-19 infected person or have doubts about the same in Karnataka.

    RajCovidInfo

    RajCovidInfo

    RajCovidInfo, the Android app from Rajasthan Government includes press releases, a list of hospitals, and the latest information on COVID-19 from various authorities.

    Sahyog

    Sahyog

    Sahyog is an app from the National Mapping Agency (NMA). The app is designed to collect information using the door-to-door survey method by community workers. It also offers services like delivery of essential products and to create awareness about the virus.

    SAIYAM - Track & Trace Together

    SAIYAM - Track & Trace Together

    SAIYAM - Track & Trace Together is also an Android app that serves the purpose of creating awareness about environmental safety and security. It’s a good app for every environmental enthusiast.

    SMC COVID-19 Tracker

    SMC COVID-19 Tracker

    SMC COVID-19 Tracker is an app from Surat Municipal that tracks people with an international travel history and who might have come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person. It has a helpline number, which can be used to share details about travelers and suspects.

    T COVID’19

    T COVID’19

    T COVID’19 from Telangana Govt is available for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. The app has a list of approved COVID-19 test centres along with a list of hospitals that offers isolation wards for coronavirus infected people.

    Test Yourself Goa

    Test Yourself Goa

    Test Yourself Goa app will offer self-assessment tools to the people of Goa to check if they have infected with COVID-19 using information like body symptoms and travel history.

    Test Yourself Puducherry

    Test Yourself Puducherry

    Test Yourself Puducherry is an Android application for Puducherry residents who can undergo self-assessment tests in their native language.

    Trackmetic

    Trackmetic

    Trackmetic is an Android app from Assam Govt that shows the Prime Minister's message and also has important contact information related to COVID-19.

    UP Self-Quarantine App

    UP Self-Quarantine App

    UP Self-Quarantine App from Uttar Pradesh Government is created in collaboration with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. Citizens who are under self-quarantine can login to the app to get regular updates from the respective authorities.

    Uttarakhand CV 19 Tracking System

    Uttarakhand CV 19 Tracking System

    Uttarakhand CV 19 Tracking System is also an Android app that has guidelines for home quarantine and a list of things that one can do during self-isolation.

    WashKaro

    WashKaro

    WashKaro is an app from TavLab to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 and it also has a tutorial on how to properly wash hands. It supports various Indian languages along with a tool for Bluetooth based contact tracing.

    coronavirus apps android iPhone
    Thursday, May 7, 2020, 16:38 [IST]
