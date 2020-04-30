OPPO Wireless Speakers, Headset Receive Bluetooth Certification News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OPPO recently launched the Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds in March 2020. In the case of audio products, Oppo is primarily known for wired and wireless earphones that come in a variety of designs. However, the Chinese manufacturer is not known for its Bluetooth speakers, although it has some new products its portfolio. Recently, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) disclosed that there is some number of speakers on the OPPO route.

Now, the Chinese company is all set to supply four new audio products to the market. Three of them are wireless speakers and the fourth is a wireless headphone.

The three wireless speakers have model numbers OBMC01, OBMC02, and OBMC03. It looks like the company wants to mark its existence in the audio market with new product bundles. This is good news for users because they will have more options to choose from.

The three speakers are confirmed under the same name as "OPPO Wireless Speakers." All speakers will connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and will have a built-in rechargeable battery. They will also connect via Wi-Fi like the OPPO Sonica Wi-Fi speaker.

Alongside this, the wireless headphone has certified as a model number ETI11 and it supports Bluetooth 5.0. Since 8 April the model number was visible in the FCC database. According to the image, it is similar to ETI02 (OPPO Enco Free) TWS earbuds.

To recall, the Enco Free true wireless earbuds, the most interesting thing about the earbud is their striking resemblance to the current market leader Apple's AirPods. Not only does the design of the earbuds seem to have been copied, but the case also. The case looks small but premium, available in three colors and has an LED indicator.

Other specifications of both speaker and headphone are not yet available. And there is no confirmation news when the company releases the new audio products.

Best Mobiles in India