How To Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
The spread of coronavirus continues to scare us with more number of active cases and fatalities in recent days. The exponential increase in the number of infected individuals in India has made the government kick-start the COVID-19 vaccine drive in full swing and make it available on a wider scale covering citizens above 18 years of age.
If you have taken the jab at the first dose or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, then you need to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Once you get the vaccine, the respective vaccination center will provide you with a printed copy of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate. This certificate will have a QR code that has to be scanned to get the e-copy of the same. Besides this, you can also download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate from the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.
Before diving into how to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate, here we detail why you should download it. The certificate is proof that you have taken the vaccination. Also, it is evidence that the possibility of you getting infected by the COVID-19 virus is very less. In the coming days or weeks, once the situation eases to some extent, the COVID-19 vaccine certificate will of great help when you travel to a different state or country.
Having said that, here we list how you can download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
How To Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Via CoWIN
Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate via CoWIN portal.
- Step 1: Visit CoWIN portal by clicking on this link.
- Step 2: Key in the beneficiary reference ID.
- Step 3: Click on the search option to download the certificate.
That's it! You will get the COVID-19 vaccine certificate on your smartphone.
How To Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Via Aarogya Setu
To download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate via the Aarogya Setu app, you should follow the steps below.
- Step 1: Download the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device from the respective app store. If you already use the app, then update it to the latest iteration to download the vaccine certificate.
- Step 2: Open the app and hit the CoWIN tab on the homescreen.
- Step 3: Click on the option 'Vaccination Certificate'.
- Step 4: Click on the button 'Get certificate'.
With these steps, the COVID-19 vaccine certificate will be downloaded on your smartphone.
