How To Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centers Via WhatsApp

As the number of COVID-19 cases in India is surging drastically, the government is rolling out the vaccination drive on a wider scale than ever before. Already, the vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age is open since May 1, 2021 in select states. Note that both Covaxin and Covidshield will be administered for available for people right now.

As a result, we are coming across numerous ways to pre-register for the vaccinations, We have seen how to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccines via Cowin app or website, Aaroga Setu app and UMANG app. Also, we have seen how to find the nearest vaccination centers via Google Maps. It also lets people find the same via WhatsApp. The intention of the government in rolling out this option to find the nearest vaccination centers via the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is to keep people prepared and free them from panic.

Now, we will take a look at how to find the nearest vaccination centers via Whatsapp.

How To Find Nearest Vaccination Centers Via WhatsApp

You can find the nearest vaccination centers by contacting the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on Whatsapp. The MyGovIndia Twitter handle has tweeted that you just have to type 'Namaste' and send it across to 9013151515 on WhatsApp to interact with the chatbot. It will generate an automated response and help you locate the nearest centers to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by just providing your Pincode.

Besides the list of COVID-19 vaccination centers, the automated response from the chatbot will also have a link to the vaccination registration process on the Cowin website. Notably, the chatbot of the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on Whatsapp supports both English and Hindi languages with the former being the default option. You can change the language option to Hindi by sending Hindi.

Detailing on the chatbot, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on Whatsapp was launched back in March 2020 when the COVID-19 cases in India emerged in the country. The chatbot is a helpdesk that answers users' queries related to coronavirus in real-time. What's interesting is that this chatbot is free to access as the other helplines on Whatsapp, the most popular instant messaging service.

