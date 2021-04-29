How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine On UMANG App Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the COVID-19 cases in India are skyrocketing, the government is rolling out the vaccination drive to a wider age group. From May 1, 2021, everyone above 18 years will be eligible to take up the vaccination. Similar to the existing method, even those above 18 years have to pre-register for the vaccine. Note that both Covaxin and Covidshield will be administered for available for people right now.

On successful registration for the vaccination, the government will provide you with appointments at the private centers and state government hospitals based on the vaccination centers that are equipped with the doses on the due date. It is vital to register for the vaccination as walk-ins will not be permitted. This is meant to avoid chaos once the vaccination drive opens up.

We have already seen how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the COWIN app or website and the Aarogya Setu app. Now, we will take a look at how to register for the COVID-19 vaccination via the UMANG app.

How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine On UMANG App

Check out the steps to register for COVID-19 vaccination via UMANG app from below.

Step 1: Open the UMANG app. Now, tap on the Health tab and choose the COWIN section.

Step 2: Click on the option 'Register or Login for Vaccination'.

Step 3: Key in your mobile number and hit Submit.

Step 4: Now, enter the OTP that you have received on your mobile number and click on Verify OTP.

Step 5: Here, you need to upload a photo ID proof, the number of the corresponding Photo ID, year of birth, your name as in the ID and gender. Now, hit Submit.

Step 6: You will get a pop-up stating that the beneficiary has been added and click on Ok.

Step 7: On the page that opens, you will see that you can add up to four more members. If you want to add more beneficiaries, then click on Add More.

Step 8: After adding the beneficiaries, select all the beneficiaries and hit the Schedule Appointment button.

Step 9: Search as per your Pincode and choose the date and vaccine you prefer.

Step 10: There will be a list of inoculation centers where you can get your dose of vaccine.

Step 11: Click on the view time slots option and the preferred center.

Step 12: Choose the right time slot and hit Confirm.

That's it! You will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number regarding your appointment. When you visit the inoculation center to get your dose of vaccine, you need to carry your photo ID to the center. In case, you suffer from any comorbidities, carry a medical certificate regarding the same.

