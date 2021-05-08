COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Gets Four-Digit Code: How To Register On CoWIN? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

CoWIN portal has been the go-to platform when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Users can register, book their vaccine slots, and schedule an appointment for the vaccine via this portal. However, there have been a few technical glitches here. This is why the central health ministry has rolled out a four-digit code for booking a vaccine slot.

Four-Digit Code On CoWIN

The new four-digit code comes as a security layer on the CoWIN website. The new feature aims to curb malicious activities where fake vaccination certificates were generated even without getting a shot. Plus, there were incidents of imposters and frauds who were looking for financial gains via the CoWIN platform.

This is where the new four-digit code comes in as a security enhancer. The new four-digit code acts as an OTP which the beneficiary will get on their registered phone number. This code appears once the slot is confirmed, providing a layer of security for beneficiaries. When they actually visit the vaccination center, they will need to provide the four-digit code to authenticate the process.

Steps For COVID-19 Vaccine Registration On CoWIN

Most of the steps to register on the CoWIN portal are the same. Here's how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the CoWIN portal:

Step 1: Open the CoWIN website (link) > Select register/Sign up for vaccination

Step 2: Enter your phone number > Provide the OTP to log in or register

Step 3: Provide all the required details to register in you're new. You will need to provide your ID proof and your ID number.

Step 4: This completes the registration. Next, you will need to provide the district or search via the PIN code. You will find the hospital providing the vaccines. Select the time and book a slot.

Step 5: Once confirmed, you will get a four-digit code, which also appears as an SMS. Save this code.

Step 6: Go to the vaccine center at your booked slot. You will need to provide the four-digit code here to authenticate yourself. You will then get the vaccine.

The new four-digit code for the vaccine is surely a welcome initiative to boost security and stop fraudsters. However, it remains to see its practical application as fraudsters are known to overcome several barriers.

