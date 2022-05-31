Just In
MacOS Issues We Hope Apple Fixes At WWDC 2022
MacOS Monterey has to be one of the best OS updates that Apple pushed for its MacBooks. It comes with handy features, visually pleasing transitions, and zippy performance. However, despite such great takeaways, there are times when it’s just not enough. Since Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is around the corner, we hope to see these changes.
Apple’s annual event that focuses on software upgrades for its products will kick off on June 6. The company will be taking the wraps off the latest operating systems for MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads. While iOS and iPadOS are topics for another day, today we will be discussing what changes Apple should bring to MacOS.
MacOS Widgets Can Be More Useful
Similar to iOS, MacOS offers Widgets. While these miniature apps offer quick snippets of info from important apps, they are somewhat useless on MacOS. Currently, Widgets can only be found in the Notification Center, meaning they only appear when users summon them. Users can alter their size and their position in the Notification Center but that’s pretty much it.
With the next update, MacOS should make Widgets handier by allowing them to be used as app icons or desktop files. This will prevent them from being stashed in the Notification Center where they are of no use. Let’s hope Apple addresses this problem in the next iteration of the MacOS.
Window Management Needs To Get Better
People who have their hands on both MacOS and Windows know how easy it is to manage windows on the latter. On Windows OS, users just need to do some dragging and dropping to make app windows move to the left or go full-screen. This is where the MacOS lacks behind.
Users won’t find any drag and drop kind of tricks without rooting for third-party apps for Mac. Apple only offers limited options that users can choose for window positions by hovering the pointer on the green button on the top left of the window. Apple can make Mac’s trackpad a great tool for better window management with the upcoming update.
Breathe New Life Into The Mail app
Apple’s email app is bundled with MacOs, but users hardly prefer it as their go-to email app. The app misses out on a lot of basic features such as smart inbox filtering, no email recall feature, or no snooze option. These features have been available on rival mail apps for years. WWDC might be the right time to breathe a new life into the Mail app, so it can become the go-to email app for users.
Bring Apple Arcade Games To Mac
With the advent of Apple Arcade, the company promised an unprecedented gaming experience sans ads and in-app purchases. However, the gaming service failed to deliver on its promise of great cross-platform compatibility for Apple users. There are many games that should be played on Mac as well.
To take Apple Arcade to new heights, the company needs to see Mac as a gaming alternative. To do so, Apple might have to bring some of its top-tier games to Mac, and WWDC could be the right opportunity.
