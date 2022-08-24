Apple iPhone 13 Massive Price Drop In India: Now Available For Rs. 65,999

Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of internal storage has received a massive price cut in India. The iPhone 13 (in almost every color) is now available on Flipkart for just Rs. 65,999. No, this is not after any bank discount or exchange offer, it is currently the official listed price of the iPhone 13 on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 13 was launched in India back in 2021 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. While there have been a few minor price slashes over the last few months, the phone has now received the biggest price drop just ahead of the iPhone 14 launch.

Get iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs. 51,000

If you are lucky enough, you can now get the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 51,000. To do so, you might have to exchange an old smartphone and a specific credit card to get it at a much lower price.