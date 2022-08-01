iPhone 13 Available For Less Than Rs. 45,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 14?

The new iPhone 14 is tipped to bring many new features and upgrades. At the same time, the iPhone 13 is also a capable device with prominent features that make it ideal for all kinds of smartphone tasks. So the question is, should you buy the iPhone 13 at a discount or wait for the iPhone 14 launch?

iPhone 13 Available At Discount

Most online stores are offering the iPhone 13 for Rs. 71,990 for the base 128GB model. Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 128GB model for Rs. 68,900. Buyers can get up to Rs. 24,000 discount with an exchange on Amazon, which would effectively drop the price to Rs. 44,900. But this would depend on the model, condition, and other factors of the phone you're exchanging.

Similarly, Flipkart is offering a discount on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs. 73,909 on Flipkart after a 7 percent discount. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs. 19,000 discount - which drops the price to Rs. 54,909. Other bank offers and cashback deals can further drop the price of the iPhone 13.

Should You Buy iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with cinematic mode. Under the hood, the Apple A15 Bionic processor powers the iPhone 13 paired with 4GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It flaunts a dual-camera setup with two 12MP sensors. It also runs the latest version of iOS 15.

Apple also brought in the MagSafe charging support on the iPhone 13 for faster wireless charging. Some of the other features of the iPhone 13 include Ceramic Shield in a protective design, IP68 design, Dolby Vision, and HDR recording support. These features make the iPhone 13 a powerful phone for the asking price.

Should You Wait For iPhone 14?

Rumors suggest Apple will launch four models under the iPhone 14 series. These include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, Apple is tipped to bring in major upgrades only for the iPhone 14 Pro models. This means, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain most of the iPhone 13 features.

Reports even suggest the iPhone 14 will draw power from the A15 Bionic chipset, which is the same as the iPhone 13. It might have a RAM upgrade, but that would hardly matter for the expensive price tag of the iPhone 14. Additionally, the rumor mill claims the camera upgrades on the iPhone 14 would be minor when compared to the upgrades coming to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

We also know that the iPhone 14 series will be quite expensive, just like every new model that Apple releases. In this scenario, it would be best to get the iPhone 13 for a discounted price. However, this would also depend on the exchange offer. Yet, getting the iPhone 13 for less than Rs. 70K would make a better bargain!