Buying iPhone 13? Get Limited Period Price Cut, Exchange Discount On Amazon

While we await the unveiling of the next-generation iPhones in the iPhone 14 series, the online retailer Amazon India has announced a limited period price cut and exchange offer on the iPhone 13. As a part of this sale, the iPhone 13 is available at a cheaper rate, making it a deal for those who want to buy the smartphone.

Notably, the deal is for a limited time period and it is applicable only today. The discount and exchange offer from Amazon are available on all three variants of the iPhone 13, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Let's take a look at the discount in detail.

Apple iPhone 13 Discount On Amazon

The iPhone 13 128GB variant is available at a 14% discount on Amazon India, which takes its cost down to Rs. 68,990. On the other hand, the 256GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 79,900 with an 11% discount, and the 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 comes with a 5% discount, which takes its price down to Rs. 1,04,900.

In addition to the discount, there is an exchange offer, which is running on Amazon India for the buyers of iPhone 13. Going by the same, buyers can get up to Rs. 23,000 exchange discount on the iPhone 13 variant of their choice. However, it has to be noted that the discount depends on the model that users want to trade in and its working condition, and damages.

To buy iPhone 13 at a discount, you need to go to Amazon India and search for iPhone 13. Now, chosoe the model and color option that you want to buy. You can check out the exchange price of your old smartphone by clicking on the 'With Exchange' option at the right. That's it! You can get the iPhone 13 at a discount today.

