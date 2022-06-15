Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Leaks: Expected Specs, Release Date, And Price

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone Pro Max Specs Leaks

The upcoming iPhone 14 series is tipped to pack four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Out of the four models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get most of the upgrades from Apple. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming iPhones.

The new iPhone 14 Pro series will pack most of the upgrades unlike the base models of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Reports suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get an upgraded design, especially for the display. For one, the new smartphones will skip the ugly notch and instead bring in a pill-shaped cutout.

Reports claim the iPhone 14 Pro will flaunt a 6.06-inch Flexible OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to offer 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution along with 460 PPI support. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will flaunt a bigger 6.7-inch Flexible OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are tipped to pack a titanium alloy body.

Under the hood, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will draw power from the next-gen A16 Bionic chipset. At the same time, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max base models will retain the older A15 Bionic processor. To note, the new A16 Bionic chip is based on a 4nm process, making it far more advanced.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Leaks

Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to pack 6GB RAM, which is also a significant upgrade from the 4GB RAM from iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. A couple of leaks suggest the iPhone 14 Pro series will debut in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models.

Apart from the chipset, leaks also talk about the iPhone 14 Pro camera. Rumors suggest the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will include an upgraded selfie camera. LG Innotek will reportedly supply the selfie sensors for the iPhone 14 Pro series - but these haven't been confirmed.

Apart from this, the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will include a triple-camera setup at the rear. A few reports claim it will include the traditional 12MP sensors but a few others say it would pack multiple upgrades. However, none of the camera specifications have been confirmed yet.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to be significantly expensive phones. If Apple was to include the LG selfie camera, it would cost three times more than the iPhone 13 Pro series. Presently, the high-end iPhone 13 Pro base variant costs Rs. 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max base model costs Rs. 1,29,900. We can expect the new iPhone 14 Pro series to cost more.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Release Date

The new iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch at the Fall event, sometime in September. The exact launch date and time of the event are yet to be announced, which could still take a few more months.