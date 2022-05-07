Just In
- 3 hrs ago Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Best Truly Earbuds To Gift
- 19 hrs ago iQOO Neo 6 SE Introduced With Powerful Hardware At A Budget Price Tag, Coming To India?
- 19 hrs ago Here’s Why Apple Stops Credit, Debit Card Payments In India
- 19 hrs ago NASA To Study Lunar Samples After 50 Years; Could Aid In Upcoming Artemis Mission
Don't Miss
- News Mother’s Day 2022: Google Doodle wishes all Moms with adorable Gifs
- Lifestyle Covid Spread 1,000 Times More Likely From Air Than Surfaces: Study
- Movies Mother's Day: KGF Chapter 1 To Raees; Popular Film Dialogues On 'Maa' Which Drew Whistles From The Audience
- Sports IPL 2022 Playoffs Chances: Mumbai Indians eliminated; here's how Chennai Super Kings can still qualify
- Finance 3 High Quality Sensex Stocks To Buy Trading Below 200 Day Moving Average
- Automobiles Top 5 Things To Know About The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Education All about International Thalassemia day, Theme, World and India Stats
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Lucknow
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Tipped To Feature 120Hz Display: What Other New Upgrades To Expect?
Apple iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch around September. Rumors of the upcoming series have been around for a while now, giving us a sneak peek at the display, camera, and other details. In the latest news, the iPhone 14 Pro display size, refresh rate, RAM, camera, and other details have been revealed.
iPhone 14 Pro Display Leaked
The iPhone series is popular for its flagship features, including the immersive and impressive display offered by Apple. This time around, Apple is tipped to make some changes for the iPhone 14 lineup, including the display. Firstly, Apple is said to skip the iPhone 14 Mini and instead launch a new model, namely the iPhone 14 Max.
|
This would give us the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Tipster @Shawdow_Leak has revealed a few key details about the upcoming iPhone 14 Max. The tipster suggests the iPhone 14 Max will flaunt a 90Hz OLED panel.
Additionally, the tipster revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro will flaunt a 6.06-inch Flexible OLED panel. The LTPO display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution along with 460 PPI support. This is surely an upgrade from its predecessor, the iPhone 13.
iPhone 14 Pro Features Tipped
The tipster has further revealed a couple of key features for the iPhone 14 Pro. For one, this model will get the A16 Bionic processor based on the 4nm TSMC architecture. The processor will also support 6GB RAM, which is another major upgrade. The iPhone 14 Pro will also debut in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models.
The tipster has further leaked the iPhone 14 Pro camera details. If these details are to be believed, the iPhone 14 will feature a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.3 aperture. It will also include two 12MP cameras for ultra-wide and portrait shots.
More importantly, the iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to include a pill-shaped notch, which is another major design upgrade. The tipster further suggests the phone will include a titanium alloy frame, which is also a new improvement on the phone.
iPhone 14 Max Launch: What To Expect?
The iPhone 14 Max is one of the highly-discussed smartphones ahead of its launch. As a new model joining the iPhone series, it's expected to give the best of both Pro and the base models. However, reports suggest the iPhone 14 Max will continue to pack the A15 Bionic chipset, the same as the iPhone 13.
The tipster suggests only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the upgraded A16 Bionic processor. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Max is tipped to include 6GB RAM, which is another major upgrade from its predecessor. So far, iPhone has offered mere 4GB RAM support. One can also expect similar 128GB and 256GB storage options.
The upcoming iPhone 14 series is also tipped to be pricey. This is even more true for the Pro models as Apple is said to increase the differences between the Pro and the non-Pro models of the iPhone 14. We can expect more leaks about the same in the coming days.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
12,055
-
49,005
-
30,510
-
27,170
-
16,685
-
23,382
-
14,360
-
29,520
-
7,18,095
-
24,694