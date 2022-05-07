Apple iPhone 14 Pro Tipped To Feature 120Hz Display: What Other New Upgrades To Expect?

iPhone 14 Pro Display Leaked

The iPhone series is popular for its flagship features, including the immersive and impressive display offered by Apple. This time around, Apple is tipped to make some changes for the iPhone 14 lineup, including the display. Firstly, Apple is said to skip the iPhone 14 Mini and instead launch a new model, namely the iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

• 6.06" Flexible OLED Screen,120Hz

• LTPO

• (2532×1170) Resolution & 460 PPI

• A16 Bionic (4nm TSMC)

• 6GB LPDDR5 RAM

• 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Storage

• 48MP(F/1.3)+12MP+12MP Rear

• Pill-shaped Notch

• Titanium Alloy Frame



6GB+128GB: $1099 🫧 — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) May 6, 2022

This would give us the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Tipster @Shawdow_Leak has revealed a few key details about the upcoming iPhone 14 Max. The tipster suggests the iPhone 14 Max will flaunt a 90Hz OLED panel.

Additionally, the tipster revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro will flaunt a 6.06-inch Flexible OLED panel. The LTPO display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution along with 460 PPI support. This is surely an upgrade from its predecessor, the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 Pro Features Tipped

The tipster has further revealed a couple of key features for the iPhone 14 Pro. For one, this model will get the A16 Bionic processor based on the 4nm TSMC architecture. The processor will also support 6GB RAM, which is another major upgrade. The iPhone 14 Pro will also debut in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models.

The tipster has further leaked the iPhone 14 Pro camera details. If these details are to be believed, the iPhone 14 will feature a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.3 aperture. It will also include two 12MP cameras for ultra-wide and portrait shots.

More importantly, the iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to include a pill-shaped notch, which is another major design upgrade. The tipster further suggests the phone will include a titanium alloy frame, which is also a new improvement on the phone.

iPhone 14 Max Launch: What To Expect?

The iPhone 14 Max is one of the highly-discussed smartphones ahead of its launch. As a new model joining the iPhone series, it's expected to give the best of both Pro and the base models. However, reports suggest the iPhone 14 Max will continue to pack the A15 Bionic chipset, the same as the iPhone 13.

The tipster suggests only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the upgraded A16 Bionic processor. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Max is tipped to include 6GB RAM, which is another major upgrade from its predecessor. So far, iPhone has offered mere 4GB RAM support. One can also expect similar 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The upcoming iPhone 14 series is also tipped to be pricey. This is even more true for the Pro models as Apple is said to increase the differences between the Pro and the non-Pro models of the iPhone 14. We can expect more leaks about the same in the coming days.