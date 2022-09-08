Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 India Price Revealed; Starts From Rs. 79,900

Apple Far Out event has introduced a sleuth of new products with premium and advanced features. The launch lineup includes the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2. The Indian price of these devices has been announced now, which starts from Rs. 79,900 for the base iPhone 14 model.

Apple iPhone 14 Price In India

One of the most awaited launches was of the iPhone 14 series, which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series will open for pre-orders tomorrow, September 9 at 5:30 PM. The iPhone 14, Pro, and Pro Max models will be available to buy starting September 16 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7. Here's the Indian pricing of the same:

iPhone 14 128 GB model: Rs. 79,900

iPhone 14 256GB model: Rs. 89,900

iPhone 14 512GB model: Rs. 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Plus Price In India

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB model: Rs. 89,900

iPhone 14 Plus 256GB model: Rs. 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus 512GB model: Rs. 1,19,900

iPhone 14 Pro Price In India

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB model: Rs. 1,29,900

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB model: Rs. 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro 512GB model: Rs. 1,59,900

iPhone 14 Pro 1TB model: Rs. 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price In India

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB model: Rs. 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB model: Rs. 1,49,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB model: Rs. 1,69,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB model: Rs. 1,89,900

Apple Watch Ultra Price In India

The Far Out event also witnessed the launch of the new Apple Watch Ultra, which is the most premium smartwatch from the brand. Apple has built the Ultra smartwatch to withstand even the harshest climates and sports. The new Apple Watch Ultra India price is Rs. 89,900 - the same as the iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple Watch Series 8 Price In India

The Apple Watch Series 8 was also announced with many premium features with the S8 chip. It also comes with enhanced women's health trackers and an advanced body temperature sensor. Additionally, the Apple Watch SE was also announced. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE India price is as follows:

Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium Case 41mm GPS: Rs. 45,900

Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium Case 41mm GPS + Cellular: Rs. 55,900

Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium Case 45mm GPS: Rs. 48,900

Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium Case 45mm GPS + Cellular: Rs. 58,900

Apple Watch Series 8 Stainless Steel Case 41mm GPS + Cellular: Rs. 79,900

Apple Watch Series 8 Stainless Steel Case 45mm GPS + Cellular: Rs. 84,900

Apple Watch SE Price In India

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS: Rs. 29,900

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular: Rs. 34,900

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS: Rs. 32,900

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular: Rs. 37,900

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Price In India

Apple also expanded its audio accessory offering with the new AirPods Pro 2. The new device features the H2 chip with advanced gestures, transparency mode, and more. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 price in India is Rs. 26,900.

