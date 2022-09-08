Just In
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched: Design, Features, Specs, Price, And Availability
Unlike the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone Pro Max have received some massive upgrades. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch OLED display now comes with a pill-shaped notch called "Dynamic Island" at the top with a higher screen-to-body ratio with up to 1600 nits of brightness under the normal scenario, and it can go up to 2000 nits during HDR content playback.
The device is also based on the new and more powerful A16 Bionic SoC. The chip is based on a 4nm process with a six-core CPU consisting of two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The chip also has a 16-core neural engine along with a five-core GPU with more memory bandwidth.
Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, and it also has a pill-shaped Dynamic Island just like the iPhone 14 Pro. The device is also based on the new A16 Bionic processor with a more powerful CPU, GPU, and neural engine. These are also the first set of iPhones to support always-on-display and the screen supports dynamic refresh rate technology.
For the first time ever, the iPhones have received a 48MP high-resolution primary camera. On top of that, there is also a new and improved 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a dedicated telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max also get a new selfie camera along with improved video recording capability.
The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in India starting the 16th of September with a starting price of Rs. 1,29,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro and Rs. 1,39,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This makes the iPhone 14 Pro Max the most expensive iPhone that Apple has ever launched in India.
What Do We Think?
Apple has taken an interesting approach with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus by offering a similar design as their predecessor with almost identical hardware. So, for someone who might already have an iPhone 13, buying the iPhone 14 might not make much sense.
Speaking of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, these models have received the most upgrades, including a new display, a new processor, and a massive camera upgrade. For those who want nothing but the best, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are clearly great options to consider.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price In India
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB -- Rs. 1,29,900
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256GB -- Rs. 1,39,900
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro 512GB -- Rs. 1,59,900
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB -- Rs. 1,79,900
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price In India
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB -- Rs. 1,39,900
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB -- Rs. 1,49,900
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB -- Rs. 1,69,900
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB -- Rs. 1,89,900
