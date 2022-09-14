Apple Bumps iPhone 14 Series Battery Replacement Cost by 43%: Heres Why

Replacing the display or a camera sensor on the iPhone 14 series could cost similar to buying the iPhone 13. But, Apple doesn't think so; the company has increased the battery replacement cost of the latest iPhone 14 series. Replacing a battery on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and the iPhone X series will continue to cost $69 while replacing a battery on the iPhone 14 series will set you back by $99.

Looking at these numbers, the price of the replacement battery has gone up by 43 percent although the iPhone 14 series has a similar battery as the iPhone 13 series. While you might not have to replace the battery of your brand new iPhone 14 any time soon, it is not pleasing to know that you have to shell out a lot more to replace the battery when the time comes.

The battery replacement cost of the older iPhone models was around Rs. 12,000 in India, and for the iPhone 14 series, it is expected to be around Rs. 15,000. While the iPhones are rated to last for 500 cycles and still maintain 80 percent of the original capacity, one can always get the battery replaced with Apple Care+ for free if the battery capacity goes below 80 percent before completing 500 cycles.

Remember The iPhone Batterygate Issue?

After Apple started to slow down the older iPhones with lower battery capacity, the company received a lot of flak from the public. To come out of that situation, the company brought down the battery replacement cost of the iPhones from $69 to $29. And now, one has to pay almost four times that amount to replace the battery on the iPhone 14 series.

When Should You Replace Your iPhone Battery?

As mentioned before, the batteries on modern iPhones are rated to last for a long time. As mentioned before, newer iPhone models like the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 12 should be able to retain at least 80 percent of the battery capacity even after two years (500 cycles) of usage. So, there is no need to replace the battery within two years from the purchase date.

