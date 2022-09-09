Is iPhone 14 An Amalgamation Of iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro? Features oi-Vivek

The iPhone 14 series is now the flag bearer for Apple's smartphone lineup. The basic variant of the device is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. While it does look a lot like the iPhone 13, Apple has made several hardware changes that make it a completely different smartphone and is pretty much on par with the iPhone 13 Pro.

While the iPhone 14 might not be much of an upgrade when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, it is definitely better than the iPhone 13. Here are a few things that prove that the iPhone 14 is actually a lot closer to the iPhone 13 Pro, rather than the iPhone 13.

Powered By A15 Bionic SoC

The Apple iPhone 14, just like the iPhone 13 Pro is based on the A15 Bionic SoC with a six-core CPU and five-core GPU. In comparison, the iPhone 13 is also based on the A15 Bionic SoC with a four-core GPU, hence, the gaming performance and the graphics-related performance of the iPhone 14 will be similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Not just the processor, the primary 12MP camera on the iPhone 14 has been borrowed from the iPhone 13 Pro. It is a 26mm lens with an f/1.5 aperture with a seven elements lens setup. It is also one of the most affordable smartphones to support Photonic Engine, which claims to produce better pictures in low-light conditions.

Unlike the iPhone 13, which came with 4GB RAM, the iPhone 14 now offers 6GB of RAM, just like the iPhone 13 Pro. The base model of the iPhone 14 does offer 128GB of internal storage, and the device will also be available with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

As per the display tech is concerned, the iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display offering FHD+ resolution with a peak brightness of 1200nits. The display specs of the iPhone 14 are almost identical to that of the iPhone 13 and it is also protected by the same Ceramic Shield tempered glass.

When it comes to design and display, the iPhone 14 is similar to the iPhone 13. Similarly, the camera and the processors have been borrowed from the iPhone 13 Pro. This makes the iPhone 14 a mixed version of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro.

