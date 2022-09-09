You Can Pre-Order iPhone 14 Series In India From Today News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple recently unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 14 series phones at the Far Out event. While there are four models similar to the previous years, there is a change in their form factors as iPhone 14 Plus replaces the mini variant. There is good news for Indian fans of Apple as the pre-order and sale of the iPhones are in line with the US, and the iPhone 14 series will be up for pre-order from 5:30 PM today.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Pre-Order In India

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be up for pre-order from the Apple Store, Flipkart, Croma, Amazon, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital starting from 5:30 PM today, September 9. If you want to try the iPhones and then purchase them offline, then you can head on to any Apple Authorized Reseller and pre-order the iPhone model of your choice.

By pre-ordering, you will be able to reserve a unit of the specific iPhone 14 variant. When the shipping debuts in India, you will be able to get your hands on the device.

When Will iPhone 14 Go On Sale?

As per the announcement by Apple, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available for purchase from September 16 in India. Likewise, the iPhone 14 standard variant will also hit the retail shelves on September 16. However, the iPhone 14 Plus, the new variant will take time and its sale will debut on October 7.

Currently, Apple has not detailed any offers on the new iPhone 14 series but there is a Trade-In Program that lets you save some amount of money. To get this discount, you need to trade in an old iPhone that is in working condition and get a credit in your account. This credit amount will depend on the model and condition of the iPhone you are trading in and use the same to get a discount on the new iPhone 14 model you are buying.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Price In India

Here's the Indian pricing of the iPhone 14 models in India.

iPhone 14 price

128 GB model: Rs. 79,900

256GB model: Rs. 89,900

512GB model: Rs. 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Plus price

128GB model: Rs. 89,900

256GB model: Rs. 99,900

512GB model: Rs. 1,19,900

iPhone 14 Pro price

128GB model: Rs. 1,29,900

256GB model: Rs. 1,39,900

512GB model: Rs. 1,59,900

1TB model: Rs. 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max price

128GB model: Rs. 1,39,900

256GB model: Rs. 1,49,900

512GB model: Rs. 1,69,900

1TB model: Rs. 1,89,900

The trade-in discount will be applied to this pricing of the model you choose.

