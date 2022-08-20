Apple iPhone 14 Might Come In Four New Color Options

By

As per the latest leaks and speculations, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series of smartphones and a few more things on the 7th of September, and these devices are said to go on sale on the 16th of September. While we already know that the iPhone 14 might look a lot like an iPhone 13, Apple might give the iPhone 14 a new paint job to help distinguish it from the iPhone 13 series.

Just like the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 will be available in at least four shades. As per the latest speculation, the iPhone 14 might come in Royal Rose, Yale Blue, Deep Purple, and Teal color options. Again, these are expected to look slightly different than the current iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple iPhone 14 Features

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely to use the same display with a notch on the top as the one on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 is also expected to use the same A15 Bionic chipset with a higher CPU clock speed and a higher GPU core count for improved performance when compared to the iPhone 13.

Unlike the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones will use the A16 Bionic SoC with more capable LPDDR5 RAM, which should make the iPhone 14 Pro a lot more capable than the iPhone 14. Not just that, the iPhone 14 Pro is also said to come with a high-resolution 48MP primary camera, and it could also be the first iPhone to support native 8K video recording.

How Much Will It Cost?

The iPhone 14 is expected to cost similar to the iPhone 13 in India and the base model is expected to offer at least 128GB of internal storage. The base model of the iPhone 13 was launched in India for Rs. 79,900, hence, we expect the iPhone 14 to be priced around the same range.

Published On August 20, 2022
